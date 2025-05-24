Food Security: Plateau Mobilises 1,000 Youths for Agricultural Empowerment Programme

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Government has mobilised 1,000 youths under the Plateau Youth Agricultural Empowerment Programme (PLA-YEAP) hosted at BARC Farms in Jos, saying it’s a way of ensuring food security and also engaging young people in meaningful and productive ventures.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Musa Ashom, disclosed this while presenting the scorecard of his ministry, assuring that the state is committed to youth empowerment.

Ashom highlighted the ongoing construction of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Jakatai, Mangu, which he described as one of the finest in Nigeria.

He also noted the government’s support for the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), particularly during a retreat aimed at strengthening understanding of parliamentary procedures.

As part of broader empowerment initiatives, the ministry has also approved funding for entrepreneurship training for 250 youths at the National Youth Development Centre, Shere Hills, Jos.

While noting the importance of sports as a tool for development and international recognition, the commissioner praised the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang for its continued support of Plateau United Football Club and other teams, ensuring their survival amidst challenges.

Additional achievements include the acquisition of a CE65KWH 700W power generator to address power supply issues at ministry facilities, the ongoing distribution of sporting kits ahead of the Gateway Ogun National Sports Festival 2025, and the sponsorship of 346 athletes for the ongoing National Sports Festival.

Ashom also noted the state’s participation in local, national, and international competitions, including appearances by female handball and hockey teams in tournaments in Morocco (2024) and Egypt (2025).

He said, “Plateau State athletes have competed in various disciplines such as basketball, handball, hockey, weightlifting, cycling, beach volleyball, and badminton. The ministry has also facilitated coaches’ certification programmes (Handball B and C grades) at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) in Lagos.”