FG Rests Plans to Establish National Carrier, Pledges to Support Domestic Operators

.FG to impose fines on airlines flying passengers without valid visas, says Tunji-Ojo

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has announced that it would no longer push for the establishment of a national carrier; rather, it would now give full support to the growth and expansion of domestic airlines.

It also said that airlines airlifting passengers into Nigeria without a valid entry visa, Landing and Exit cards would be penalised.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed federal government’s decision not establish a national carrier in Lagos yesterday during the launch of a book: ‘100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects’ written by Wole Shadare, said that government would no longer fund the national carrier project; instead, it would focus on supporting local carriers to thrive.

Keyamo said the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is committed to drafting policies that would support the growth and development of local airlines, citing recent policies that have enabled airlines to access aircraft for their operations, including the revised insurance regulation on leased aircraft and explained that the move was aimed at making aircraft more accessible for acquisition and lease by domestic operators, which would subsequently reduce airfares in Nigeria.

“We have shifted focus to ensure growth and development for local operators through our policies. Air Traffic Controllers have been trained and retrained, and revenue leakages have been addressed to boost earnings,” Keyamo said.

The minister also disclosed that almost all foreign airlines have complied with his directive that they should patronise local caterers for inflight catering.

He promised to build a smart airport and would seek the necessary approvals from the President to make it happen.

Keyamo lamented the state of the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), which has not seen any improvement since 1997. He emphasised the need to pull it down and build a new one.

In her remarks, Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), highlighted the growth of the aviation sector.

She noted that Nigeria currently has 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide, and over 2,100 licensed pilots.

According to Kuku, the aviation sector contributes approximately $1.7 billion to the country’s GDP, with private airlines connecting cities efficiently and international carriers recognising Nigeria as a critical market.

Kuku emphasised that despite challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory frameworks, and financing requirements, there is still substantial potential for growth. She encouraged investors to see these challenges as opportunities.

The author of the launched book, Shadare, described the 25-chapter book as a comprehensive account of the aviation industry’s evolution in Nigeria over the past 100 years. The book aims to aid scholars and researchers in understanding the industry’s history and prospects.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that henceforth sanctions would be imposed on airlines that fly passengers into Nigeria without valid visas.

The minister made the disclosure at a sensitisation programme on the new e-visa policy, which commenced this month, hosted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Lagos yesterday.

Tunji-Ojo said the decision to sanction the airlines was the outcome of consultations held with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, and the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo.

He said the airlines which frequently bring in passengers into Nigeria without visas cannot do the same in any other country as it is unacceptable anywhere in the world.

The minister also said Nigeria will no longer be a testing ground for practices prohibited in other parts of the world.

“We have issues with the airlines, and we have spoken to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority about it.

“A lot of people come into Nigeria without visas, and airlines pick them up. It is not the right thing to do. You can’t do this in any other country. If I want to travel to the UK and I don’t have a visa, British Airways will not pick me up. They must see my visa. Recently, we had to turn some people back because they didn’t have any visas. With the support of the NCAA, we will start to implement the law. Any airline that picks up passengers who do not have a visa will be fined.

“How can someone come from Europe or Asia without a visa and then come into Nigeria and start making calls to ask how he or she can get a visa? It is not done anywhere. Please, we are pleading with you, you are here to do business, but you must obey Nigeria’s laws. The NCAA should please enforce this regulation. Please, before anyone comes into Nigeria, make sure you see the person’s visa. Do not pick up anyone without a visa, and the NCAA will have to issue a directive to that effect. Unless you are from a visa-free country, you must have a visa before entering Nigeria. Nigeria is not a testing ground where you can do what you can’t do in other countries. The power of enforcement will come into play; you must cite the visa and confirm the person has a valid visa,” Tunji-Ojo said.

On the approval rate of visas, the minister said that the fact that someone applied for a Nigerian visa doesn’t mean the person would get it.

“If you don’t qualify, you won’t get it. This time around, we go and verify any information you input when applying for short stay visas. We go to the hotel and ensure as well. On the approval rate, as of May 22, 2025, we had 5,814 visa applications: 5,617 approved, 66 rejected, and 62 queried. That is for those coming for short stays. We go to the hotel you input to verify if you actually booked. We will create a perfect system,” he said.

The NCAA Director General, Capt. Najomo, speaking at the sensitisation programme, said the introduction of the e-Visa and the associated landing and exit card systems marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards enhancing air travel facilitation while ensuring the highest standards of aviation security and operational efficiency are maintained.

The Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, in her closing remarks expressed appreciation to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, the NCAA D-G, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority and the NIS team.

She called for more inter-agency collaborations to further strengthen the seamless implementation of the e-visa, Landing and Exit cards innovation.