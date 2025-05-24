Fagbemi: Tinubu Will Not Falter in Anti-corruption Fight Despite Defections

* Says alleged meeting with South-south governor hours before defection to APC false

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, yesterday assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will continue to uphold the rule of law and not falter in the fight against corruption no matter whose ox is gored.



He also dismissed claim that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, met a former and incumbent governor of a South-South state hours to their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Mr. Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had while speaking on a television programme insinuated that certain factors may have been responsible for the defection of the South-south governor and his predecessor.



Reacting, the AGF through his media aide, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, described the allegations as “contemporaneous” and “from the pit of hell, and at best, a figment of imagination of Mr Ibe”.



Ogundele in a statement yesterday, noted that, “Mr. Ibe had insinuated that the EFCC and the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, met a former and incumbent governor of a South-South state 48 hours to their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.



The statement observed that, Atiku’s media aide may not have mentioned the names of the former and incumbent governor who recently defected to the APC but that discerning members of the public know those he could have been referring to.



“We know as a fact that the EFCC chairman and the Solicitor General of the Federation never met any serving or former governor as alleged by him.

“We appeal to the members of the public to disregard the insinuation as it was a feeble attempt to discredit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration’s fight against corruption”, he said.

