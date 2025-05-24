Emergency Rule: Ex-Federal Lawmaker Faults Transfer of Suits from Port Harcourt to Abuja

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former federal lawmaker and 2023 governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has faulted the process of the transfer of cases challenging declaration of emergency rule in the state from Federal High Court in Port Harcourt to the Abuja Division.

The Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had directed the transfer of the cases to the Abuja Division, following request by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria).

President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and subsequently suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu and Members of the state legislature, as a result of a long lasting political crisis in the state.

A document sighted by THISDAY listed the transferred cases to include; Dr. Farah Dagogo vs President & 4 others in Suit number FHC/PH/ CS/50/2025, and Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative & Another vs The Administrator with suit number FHC/PHC/CS/46/2025.

Others affected are: Incorporated Trusted of Rivsbridge Peace vs President & others in Suit no FHC/PH/SC/43/2025, Incorporated Trustee of People’s life improvement foundation & others vs the President & 2 others in Suit no FHC/PH/SC/2025, Belema Briggs & 4 others vs the President and others Suit no FHC/PH/SC/51/2025, and Samuel T. O. Amatonje Esq vs President & others in Suit no FHC/ PH/SC/53/2025.

According to the Chief Judge, the cases were transferred to Abuja Division in pursuant of Order 49, rule 2 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019.

As at the time of this report, it was not yet clear of what would be the fate of some of the cases that had already commenced hearing in the Port Harcourt Federal High Court, such as Dr. Farah Dagogo vs President & 4 others (Suit no FHC/PH/ CS/50/2025) among others.

Dagogo stated transferring the cases from Port Harcourt to Abuja, in the absence of legal necessity or statutory directive, is a manipulative act.

He said, “It seeks to improperly influence the adjudicative process and must therefore be denounced as an abuse of court process.”

Dagogo explained that “the transfer in question appears to lack clear justification grounded in statute or procedural fairness,” stressing that “Fair hearing, enshrined in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is not merely a procedural formality; it is a foundational right.”

According to the former gubernatorial aspirant, “Transferring a matter in circumstances that appear designed to give one party a strategic advantage inherently undermines fundamental rights.”

For, Samuel Amatonje, he only learnt about the transfer of his matter on the emergency rule when he got to the court on Thursday, supposedly for hearing on the case.

Speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, Amatonje revealed how he was informed upon arrival at the court that his matter has been transferred to Abuja Division.

Amatonje while urging the authorities concerned to assign the matter to a judge that will give speedy hearing on the matter based on its peculiarity, expressed mixed feelings over the transfer of the matter which he said has its root in Rivers State just as he assured his readiness to meet the respondents in court.