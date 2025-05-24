EFCC Secures Conviction of 18 Foreign Nationals in Major Cybercrime Case

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted and sentenced 18 foreign nationals to one-year imprisonment each for cybercrime, fraud, impersonation, and attempting to destabilise Nigeria’s constitutional structure.

The convicts, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed their pleas under a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justices Chukwujekwu Aneke and Yellim Bogoro delivered the judgments in two separate rulings.

The convicts were among 193 foreign nationals arrested by EFCC operatives in December 2024 at a seven-storey building on Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. In total, 792 suspects were apprehended in connection with a global cybercrime and cryptocurrency fraud syndicate.

Justice Aneke sentenced six defendants – Eliza Gapparova, Diana Kadyrbekova, Nasrine Chouaieb, Jiang Han Hua, Liao Zhang, and Genting International Co. Limited—on charges of cyberterrorism, identity theft, and using Nigerian youths to impersonate foreign nationals for financial gain.

The convictions were entered pursuant to a plea bargain agreement between the prosecution, led by Zeinat Atiku, and defence counsel Osuala Nwafbara, Z.S. Makinde, and Peter Taiwo.

Justice Bogoro similarly sentenced 12 Philippine nationals – Jean Calatar Maunfo, Donne Reges, Roseann Gonzaus, Mary Grace Dela Piazza Camara, Lari Jane Tayae, Jonilyn Agulto, Jonalyn Mendoza, Anjeannet Topacio, and Arramef Topacio – under the same terms.

The court’s decision followed arguments by prosecution counsel Hanatu Kofanaisa and Temitope Banjo, while Bridget Omateno appeared for the defence.

According to the EFCC, the convicts were members of an international syndicate that operated a fraudulent network known as “HK”.

The operation reportedly involved over 1,500 laptops and 4,000 phones and trained both Nigerian and foreign youths in romance and investment scams targeting victims in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Genting International Company Limited, allegedly controlled by the syndicate’s ringleaders, was incorporated in mid-2024 and employed 200 Chinese nationals to recruit and supervise Nigerian youths involved in the schemes.

The EFCC told the court that the suspects operated from the Victoria Island facility, which was disguised as a corporate financial headquarters, and used Nigerian VPNs to conceal their activities.

The scams were perpetrated via platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and a fake investment website, www.yooto.com, which charged victims fees starting from $35.

One defendant’s account allegedly received over N3.4 billion in fraudulent proceeds.

Under the plea agreement, the convicts were sentenced to one year in prison, retroactive to their arrest on December 10, 2024.

They are also to pay a fine of N1 million each. Upon completion of their sentences and payment of fines, they will be deported within seven days.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of all mobile phones, laptops, and routers used in the crimes to the Federal Government of Nigeria.