Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and the Gospel of Renewed Hope Agenda

By Uche Aguoru

In every generation, a few men rise not just to hold office but to define the spirit of their time.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu is one of such rare men. In a political terrain that often rewards expediency over principle, and noise over substance, Ben Kalu stands tall: calm, persuasive, strategic, and unshakably focused on one mission – preaching and living the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There is a certain pride a father feels when his son not only carries the family name with honor but furthers its vision with loyalty and results. President Tinubu and the APC family must be feeling that same pride seeing Ben Kalu on the national stage championing the cause, expanding the frontiers of the party, and winning hearts where once only skepticism lived.

It takes rare political courage and immense goodwill to shift the paradigm in the Southeast, a region fiercely loyal to its values and historically wary of the APC. But Ben Kalu has done what many considered impossible: he is rebranding the APC, not through propaganda, but through performance, persuasion, and presence.

Today, the APC is no longer an outsider in the Southeast. It is becoming a viable platform, a gathering point for serious-minded politicians, and a vehicle for development. This transformation did not happen in isolation. It happened because one man Ben Kalu decided that his region deserved more than opposition politics. He brought “Renewed Hope”, not just as a slogan, but as a deliverable reality.

As Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he is not just a figurehead. He is a force. Through his influence, the Southeast Development Commission has come alive, a commission positioned to channeling long overdue attention to the infrastructural and economic needs of the region.

His achievements in his Bende Federal Constituency are equally profound. Roads, health centers, youth empowerment programs, Ben Kalu’s footprint is visible, tangible, and undeniable. Yet, what is most inspiring is that he has not stopped there. He has taken the Renewed Hope gospel to every village, every gathering, every platform. He is not just advocating for Tinubu’s presidency, he is building a political culture of trust, collaboration, and results.

It is no surprise, then, that leaders across party lines are drawn to him.They see in him what Nigeria desperately needs: honesty, inclusiveness, intelligence, and the will to work.

As 2027 draws closer, and the political winds begin to stir again, one thing is already clear. Ben Kalu has become a bridge between the Southeast and the center. He has become a political fisherman, casting his net with wisdom and patience drawing in not just allies, but hope, unity, and progress.

For the APC, for President Tinubu, and most importantly for the people of Abia and the Southeast, Ben Kalu is more than a political asset. He is a leader of a new kind, grounded, gifted, and guided by purpose.

And history will remember him not just for the offices he held, but for the futures he helped build.

Bende needs more of him, Nigeria needs him but Abia needs him more.

*Aguoru is a Public Affairs Analyst