Customs Seizes Vehicles, Smuggled Petrol Worth N63m in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat smuggling in the country as the special team, ‘Operation Whirlwind’ has seized smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N63.036 million and five vehicles at unapproved routes between Adamawa State and the Republic of Cameroon.

According to the Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, the seizure was made possible by the team’s repositioning of its officers across its area of responsibility, making it difficult for economic saboteurs to carry out their smuggling activities.

Adeniyi, represented by Hussein Ejibunu, National Coordinator, Operation Whirlwind, noted that the success was in line with the core mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the seized PMS will be auctioned to the public immediately due to its inflammable nature, as provided in the NCS Act, 2023, and the Standard Operating Procedures. The proceeds from the auction will be remitted into the federation account.

Adeniyi appreciated security agencies and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation and called on communities to provide useful information towards addressing the menace of smuggling.

The federal government reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians get what they deserve, with the product made for consumption in Nigeria not for smuggling.

Mrs. Adewumi Aliko, Assistant Legal Adviser, Operation Whirlwind, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, warned that any person caught smuggling would face the full wrath of the law.

She said the NCS’s efforts to combat smuggling are yielding positive results, with the seizure of N63m worth of smuggled fuel and vehicles being a significant blow to economic saboteurs. The service’s commitment to protecting the nation’s economy and ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations is commendable.

The support and cooperation of security agencies and other stakeholders have been instrumental in the success of Operation Whirlwind. The NCS’s call on communities to provide useful information towards addressing the menace of smuggling is a step in the right direction.

The auction of the seized PMS will not only generate revenue for the government but also ensure that the product does not fall into the wrong hands. The NCS’s efforts to protect the nation’s economy and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations are ongoing, and the service remains committed to its core mandate.

Flutterwave CEO Appointed Jury at Inaugural Money20/20 Awards

Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, has been appointed as a jury member for the Payments Award category at the inaugural Money20/20 Awards.

This newly launched global awards programme recognises and celebrates excellence across the fintech and financial services industries.

This appointment underscores the growing global relevance of African contributions and impacts across multiple sectors, including payments, entertainment, and business. It also highlights Flutterwave’s global presence and relevance in the payments industry.

As a jury member, Mr. Agboola joins an esteemed group of payment industry leaders from around the world. They include high-ranking executives and innovators from Mastercard, Adyen, Stripe, GCash, Checkout.com, Nium, Global Payments Inc., and more.

The Money20/20 organisers describe the jury as global experts, stating they are “straight from the biggest names in the game” and possess “sharp eyes, high standards, and a serious flair for spotting brilliance.”

Together, they bring a wealth of insight and expertise to the judging process, which will culminate in a live awards ceremony at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas this October.

Recently, the Flutterwave Founder and CEO was appointed to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Advisory Board, a role that highlights his “continued commitment to supporting and celebrating African excellence across various sectors on the continent and beyond,” as the company noted.

Agboola currently serves as the Vice Chair of the US-Africa Business Centre Board, and he represents Flutterwave in other prestigious organisations, like the Milken Institute’s Africa Leaders Business Council.

These roles and his latest appointment further solidify his position as a thought leader at the intersection of finance, technology, and global development.

2025 Nigeria Prize for Science Kicks Off with 112 Entries Focused on Digital Innovation

Innocent Megbolu

Adjudication has commenced for this year’s Nigeria Prize for Science, with 112 entries officially submitted for consideration.

On Tuesday, May 13, the entries were presented to the prize’s Advisory Board, which will forward them to the panel of judges for evaluation.

The 2025 edition focuses on the theme: ‘Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development’.

This year’s prize aims to spotlight groundbreaking solutions that can drive the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Endowed with a $100,000 prize by Nigeria LNG Limited, the Nigeria Prize for Science attracts submissions from scientists around the globe, including non-Nigerians. The award seeks to recognise and reward groundbreaking innovations that drive industrial progress and promote sustainable development in Nigeria.

At a media briefing in Lagos, Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, officially presented the 112 entries to the Advisory Board, which is chaired by acclaimed scientist, Professor Barth Nnaji.

This handover signals the beginning of a rigorous evaluation process. A panel of distinguished judges will now assess each entry for merit, originality, and its potential to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s development.