Badaru: Nigeria Turning Tide Against Insecurity 

.Says Tinubu directed insecurity must cease by end of 2025

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has appraised the security situation in the country with a declaration that recent military gains signal Nigeria is turning the tide against insecurity.

In an interview for an upcoming State House documentary to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary, Abubakar said the President had given a clear order: “End insecurity decisively and do it fast before the end of 2025.”

According to him, “For the first time in years, Nigerians can travel the Birnin Gwari to Kaduna Road even at midnight. That’s progress. Zaria to Funtua to Gusau is now peaceful, and Abuja-Kaduna Road has been largely secured.”

He pointed to ‘Operation Fasan Yama’ and other ongoing military efforts in different theatres nationwide as driving forces behind improved security across several regions.

Abubakar revealed impressive results so far recorded by the security agencies. 13,543 terrorists and bandits were neutralised, 17,500 arrested, 9,821 hostages rescued, and 24,000 terrorists surrendered.

“These aren’t just numbers. These are lives saved, villages reclaimed, and communities restored,” the minister stressed.

He noted a remarkable return to normalcy in many parts of the North-east and North-west: “Markets are back. Farms are productive again. We’ve seen Fulani, Hausa, and other communities rebuilding trust. The progress is real and visible.”

Abubakar also highlighted President Tinubu’s approval of N18 billion to clear insurance arrears for military personnel and boost troop welfare.

“We’ve doubled troop ration allowances from N1,500 to N3,000. Life insurance now covers all soldiers, and I’ve personally visited frontline bases to hear their concerns and boost morale,” he added.

Regarding military modernisation, the minister said, “President Tinubu has not turned down a single request for equipment. We now have attack helicopters, UAVs, MRAPs, APCs, and top-tier weaponry. Our armed forces are better equipped than ever.”

He described the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill as a game-changer.

“We’ve signed over 100 local and international defence partnerships. We’re producing ammunition here. Two MRAPs assembled locally are parked outside this office. This is the beginning of true defence independence.”

Abubakar reported a drop in pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the South-south, with crude oil production rising from 1.4 million to nearly 1.8 million barrels daily.

“We’ve arrested six ships, destroyed 2,000 illegal refineries, and dismantled over 5,000 crude oil storage pits,” he disclosed.

Looking forward, Abubakar said: “This President is not making empty promises. He’s building the institutions, the morale, the partnerships, and the firepower to secure Nigeria. We are not relenting. The goal is total victory over insecurity by the end of 2025, and we are on track.”

He called on Nigerians to remain hopeful and united: “Change doesn’t happen overnight, but we’re laying a solid foundation. Neutral observers will tell you that we’ve made real progress. The President’s commitment is unwavering.”