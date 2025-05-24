At NOGOF 2025, Solewant Group Restates Commitment to 10-year Strategic Vision

Peter Uzoho

In a renewed commitment to his company’s 10-year strategic vision, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, has announced the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ to deepen its advancement in technological innovation and also boost its contributions to Nigeria’s industrial development and energy transition.

Ewanehi, who presented a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the just-concluded Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025, held at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, also restated the company’s commitment to Nigerian Content Development through the advancement of indigenous capacity and capability in the oil and gas sector.

While hailing the NCDMB for its continued leadership in promoting local content, Ewanehi also lauded the efforts of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) in deepening local capacity development.

“Twenty-five years ago, we began with a singular vision—to become a national leader in pipe coating technology, guided by a 10-year roadmap.

“That vision, backed by passion, innovation, and the support of institutions like NCDMB and PETAN, has transformed into something far greater; that is the reason why we are evolving in strategy with the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ for the next 10 years,” Ewanehi said.

Highlighting the company’s 25-year journey, Ewanehi explained that: “Our competence includes: Engineering designs, pipe milling and provision of steel pipes, 3-layer polyethylene pipe coating services, 3LPP to 5LPP pipe-coating solutions, concrete weight coating solution, steel pipe/metals fabrication and specialty coating solutions, field joint coating solutions and cathodic protection.

“Today, Solewant Group stands as a proudly Nigerian conglomerate because of the contributions of NCDMB, PETAN, OGTAN and the continuous patronage of our clients such as NLNG, SPDC, Chevron, Seplat Petroleum, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Exxon Mobil, Addax Petroleum, to mention just few. Since inception, we have successfully provided world-class services to over 100 clients in both onshore and offshore projects to date.

“This is taking us beyond the roadmap project. Now, we are writing new chapters in the story of Nigeria’s industrialisation and energy transition with our latest addition being the upcoming commissioning of Solewant Group Automated Bent Coating Plant. This is yet the unveiling of another world-class facility,” Ewanehi added.

According to him, “Solewant’s growth is a testament to what is possible when local content is not just a policy but a national philosophy—actively implemented, continually monitored, and boldly defended.”

Ewanehi, whose company was a Platinum Sponsor of NOGOF 2025, pledged continued support to local content development and called on stakeholders to deepen collaboration, foster innovation, and invest in sustainable growth.