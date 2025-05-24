APC’s National Summit, a Reflection of Commitment to Inclusive Representation, Says Alile

APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, has referenced the Wednesday’s national summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national summit as a reflection and demonstration of the party’s commitment to inclusive representation.

The party convened its National Summit at the State House in Abuja, drawing key figures from the party, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, among others.

Dr. Alile, known for her advocacy in promoting women’s participation in politics, joined other party leaders in deliberations aimed at strategizing for the 2027 general election. Her attendance highlighted the increasing involvement of women in the party’s decision-making processes.

During the summit, National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje officially endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, stating, “On behalf of the National Working Committee, I hereby affirm the various endorsements and declare President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of APC”.

The summit also featured presentations from four cabinet ministers, who outlined the administration’s achievements and ongoing initiatives.

The event was broadcast live across multiple television channels, including Channels TV, ensuring that party members and the general public could follow the proceedings in real-time.

Dr. Alile’s participation in the summit reflects the APC’s ongoing efforts to promote gender inclusion and empower women within its ranks. Her role continues to inspire increased female engagement in Nigeria’s political landscape.