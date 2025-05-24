Abia Moves to Introduce 20 Electric Buses for Urban Transport Scheme, Says Private Operators Won’t Lose Their Business

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Abia State government has assured commercial transport operators they would not be driven out of business following the ongoing transformation of the transport sector and the planned introduction of 20 electric buses into the public transport system.



The Commissioner for Transport, Hon Chimezie Ukaegbu, gave the assurance while briefing the media on the activities of his ministry over the past two years of the Governor Alex Otti administration.



Government is presently building a centralised modern bus terminal in Umuahia and Aba, sparking fears among private transport operators that there might be no room for their businesses on completion of the central terminals.



But Ukaegbu allayed such fears, saying that the government’s goal was to build “one stop hub” for transportation in the two major cities of Abia, adding that it would be a win-win situation for both government and transporters.



“This government is pro-business. We are not going to deprive anybody of his means of livelihood,” he said.



He explained that the administration of Governor Otti embarked on a holistic transformation of the transport sector in recognition of the crucial role it plays in ease of doing business.



The commissioner said with an efficient transport system in place, Abia would be in good stead to attract investors, as they would “naturally come” because of the facilities for movement of people, goods and services.



Ukaegbu announced that electric vehicles would become a feature of public transportation in Abia with effect from July 2025 when 20 electric buses would be rolled out for urban transport scheme.



He said that the government was already preparing the way for the smooth operation of the electric buses by training drivers that would operate the vehicles and also building charging stations that can charge two vehicles simultaneously.



The commissioner said that the governor has already expressed his interest in the monorail system and “is working hard” to ensure that the narrow-gauge rail project from Port Harcourt to Aba is extended to Umuahia.



He noted that “improvement in the transportation system is critical” for safety of road users and also for revenue generation for the government, adding that a monitoring system has been installed whereby road junctions are monitored from the control room.



Ukaegbu stated that the Abia Transport Ministry has remained focused in carrying out its functions of public transport oversight and monitoring in order to keep in check violators of transport regulations.



He said that with sustained sensitisation and creation of awareness on road management and safety, road accidents have dropped in Abia, though he didn’t provide statistics to back his claim.



Ukaegbu stated that while the drive for efficient transport system remains on course, the ministry would continue to enforce regulations and safety on the roads in partnership with the FRSC.