‘Observe 35% Affirmative Action in Political Participation’, Group Charges FG

The Federal Government has been charged to liberate Nigerian women by observing the 35% affirmative action in political participation and representation in public office used as a campaign promise to get the women’s vote. This appeal was made tuesday, by the founder/CEO of the MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame (WoFHoF) Initiative, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke during a press briefing to announce the group intention to unveil some “Heroines” in an inspiration-packed documentary juxtaposing the “Strong” and the” Weak” as a tool for knowledge management to advance the cause of gender equality and women empowerment.

This, Anaroke explained, is one of the features in the MMS Hall of Famers’ Day and Charity Night billed for Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos.

While calling on the National Assembly to review the 35% affirmative action bill, the group said it will not be out of place to consider a gender equality bill because women are still being viewed as second class citizens among their opposite sex in Nigeria.

The MMS WoFHoF Initiative, has therefore condemned in very strong terms the disrespect for human lives in Nigeria with the spate of killings at the slightest provocation under different guises, with a sad note on the recent abduction of over 110 girls of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“This is a demonstration of the disdain with which girls and women are held in the Nigerian society”, Anaroke added.

While calling on the Federal Government to expedite action at bringing back these girls and re-uniting them with their families, he said that women and girls should occupy a special place in the mind of the government because they represent a critical part of the human race as they are the custodians of the people’s culture and transfer this to the next generation.

“This latest abduction has invoked the sad and yet to be overcome episode of the April 14 – 15, 2014 kidnap of 276 girls of the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. How come we are again on the sad path of the 2014 experience in 2018? How come we expose our girls and women to dangers when we ought to give them maximum protection in the face of the threat posed by insurgency?”

“We are saddened by this new development and in unequivocal terms urge the governments both Federal and Yobe State to intensify efforts to quickly bring home those young girls.”