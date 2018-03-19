Osinbajo, Amosun, Ogbeh, Adeosun, Others for Ogun Investors’ Forum 2018

More than 1,423 key players in the industrial, agricultural and technological sectors of the Nigerian economy will gather in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, for the fourth edition of the Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the forum opened under the theme: ‘Consolidating The Gains Accelerating Growth.’

The event, which will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, would focus on agriculture, industry and technology.

Convener of the forum, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, would play host to all the eminent guests, including former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, former Chief Business Officer, Google X, Mr. Mo Gawdat Salem, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and her counterpart in the Industry, Trade and Investment Ministry, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah.

Ogun State is one of West Africa’s fastest growing investment destinations.

The state has attracted 304 industries in the last seven years.

Out of this figure,148 had each invested between $2 million and $2 billion, while the remaining 156 had also invested $50 million each.

From a N730 million monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) the Amosun administration inherited on May 29, 2011, the figure has been grown to a monthly revenue of N7 billion.

Also, in 2011, Ogun State was ranked 35th in terms of doing business, but the story later changed positively in February 2014 when the state was rated as number four in the country.

It is the state with a vast economic hub with great potential for the Nigerian market that would be fully tapped through partnerships with investors and stakeholders.

A World Bank report on Ease of Doing Business and another survey by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), showed that 75 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that came to Nigeria between 2016 and 2017 were domiciled in Ogun State.

All these have been made possible because the administration of Governor Amosun had succeeded in creating conducive environment for business to thrive in addition to creating the necessary infrastructure.

The government will also focus on the mining sector as it leverages on the value chain in the agricultural sector to leapfrog the development strides of the state while consolidating on the gains made since 2012.