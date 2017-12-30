Buhari Signs Mandatory Treatment of Gun Shot Victims’ Bill into Law

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



With President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Bill, 2017 yesterday in Abuja, victims of gunshot and car accidents can now receive immediate treatment in the hospital.

Making this disclosure in a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said the president also signed four other bills into law including Anti-Torture Bill, 2017

He explained that the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 makes provisions for compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots and for other related matters.

According to Enang, the Act stipulates that a person with a gunshot wound shall be received for immediate and adequate treatment by any hospital in Nigeria with or without initial monetary deposit.

He also said a person with a gunshot wound shall not be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment or torture by any person or authority, including the police and other security agencies.

In the same vein, he said Anti-Torture Act, 2017 prohibits acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, prescribing penalties for perpetrators of such acts.

Furthermore, Enang said the President assented to the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017.

“The Act includes the gas producing and gas processing companies in the list of agencies that are contributing to the Niger Delta Development Commission in addition to the oil companies in a bid to increase funding of the Commission for effective discharge of its duties.

“Previously, the NDDC Acts excluded the gas companies. The Act makes it explicit that the gas companies have to be included. This is to diversify the sources of funding for the NDDC for the economic wellbeing of the region,” he explained.

Enang said the President also signed Federal Capital Appropriation Bill which he said authorises the Federal Capital Territory Administration to legally and legitimately provide funds out of its Statutory Revenue Fund for recurrent and capital expenditure.

According to him, Buhari had earlier assented to the Federal Capital Territory Water Board (Establishment) Bill, 2017, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) Bill, 2017,

He said: “The Federal Capital Territory Water Board Establishment Act is charged with the responsibility for providing safe, adequate and affordable water supply services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“It is also to collaborate with the other authorities responsible for water resources management to secure efficient use of water resources for the conservation and protection of the water resources of the Territory and the nation.”

The President, Enang added, also signed National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) Bill, 2017 which seeks to provide national direction in cancer research, control and treatment.

The Act will also guide scientific improvements to cancer prevention, treatment and care.

It will also coordinate and liaise between the wide range of groups and health care providers with an interest in cancer.