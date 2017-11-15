Ikoyi Billions: More Whistleblowers Emerge, Petition AGF

Say EFCC, others shortchanged them May head to court to stop payment

Lokoja Residents Cry out over Infiltration of Gas Depots in Residential Areas

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Residents in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, have cried out over infiltration of cooking gas depots in some residential areas.

They also drew the attention of Kogi State Government to the illegal establishment of a GSM market near a filling station without government approval.

Some concerned citizens who spoke with THISDAY Tuesday on the infiltration of cooking gas depots in residential houses warned that such activities pose a great danger to the people.

According to them, gas is highly inflammable and any leakage can cause fire and lead to the massive destruction of lives and property.

They also called on the state government to stop the ongoing illegal GSM market near the filling station.

According to them, the use of phone is not allowd in filling stations in order to avoid explosions.

They added that the ongoing illegal GSM market located along Kpata market was too close to filling station and the presence of the market could cause traffic jam because of the inflow of traffic along that road.

“Citing a GSM market close to filling station is very dangerous, it poses danger to people. It should not be sited close to filling station and major road, is very dangerous,” they lamented.

They therefore called on the relevant authorities, particularly the state government, to look into the two issues and take a drastic decision in order to avoid environmental hazards in the state capital.

Meanwhile, when THISDAY approached some dealers of cooking gas depots, they acknowledged that selling cooking gas in the residential areas was wrong and poses a danger to the people but added that some of them were looking for an alternative places so that they could relocate.

Dealers of GSM phones told THISDAY that they relocated to the new place to avoid clashes with some of their members.

According to them, where they are right now is temporary, stressing that they will still relocate as time goes on.

Efforts to speak with the Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Rosemery Oshikoya, proved abortive, but a senior officer in the ministry confirmed to THISDAY that the ministry was aware of the situation, adding that plans were on going to relocate the hazardous businesses in the residential neighbourhood.