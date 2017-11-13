TEDxMendeWomen Speakers Urge Women to Share Ideas

Speakers at the just concluded TEDxMendeWomen have called on women to be more courageous and speak up on issues affecting them.

The event which took place at the Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, saw 13 speakers consisting of 12 women and a man, drawing on personal experiences speak on different issues affecting women.

In her welcome address, Florence Atunwa Olumodimu, licensee, TEDxMendeWomen said the event was put together to encourage women speak up on issues affecting them.

“The event we are having today is a global event holding as a simulcast with the TEDWomen Conference that will be holding in New Orleans from 1st – 3rd November, #tedwomen,” she said. Nigerian Women are creative, full of ideas and optimism. I believe the speakers we have today through their speeches will help us to connect, engage and share ideas.”

The event sponsored by Interswitch; First Bank of Nigeria, Sally Mbanefo Foundation and Renaissance Hotel Ikeja had speakers from different fields – film, philanthropy, media, banking- spoke on diverse topics as its affects women and the society.

Sally Mbanefo, former director general, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in her speech emphasised the place of women in the family in building a complete society. “Women must make time out to add value to the lives of the younger ones. We need to build bridges of character in our children,” she said.

Writer and author, Toni Kan, who based his speech on his experience nursing his aging mother emphasised the important role women play in raising a total child. “Any woman can raise a man, but it takes a good woman to raise a good man,” he said.

In the same vein, Khadijah Abdullahi, a social entrepreneur spoke on the need to tame the sleeping giant in the north east. “The pulse of Nigeria represents the pulse of the community. 23, 000 children are separated from their parents. There are 743. 000 displaced children in the North east. We should start building bridges and find new ways to support them.”

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, founder Lighthouse Network who also spoke from her personal experience of balancing work and family urged women to always share their experiences that the world isn’t perfect.

“You can be the support; the manual other women can read. Be courageous to speak up. We shouldn’t be busy making a living that we forget we have a life. After the tears, rise up and get going. Don’t be the woman who will stand in your own way. I have decided to build bridges,” she urged.

Other speakers at the event include: Cathey Armillas, Uri Ngozichukwuka, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, Tope Oshin; Ehikodi Gina Ojo and Oreoluwa Somolu-Lesi.

Kolawole KolaSoul Ogunwumi; Yadichinma Ukoha-kalu, Stacey Ejiroghene Okparavero, and Funmi Sax also entertained guests.