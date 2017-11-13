Ekwueme Flown Abroad After Three Weeks in Coma

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was Sunday airlifted abroad for further medical treatment about three weeks after being in an intensive care unit.

A white air ambulance, with registration number N605 AJ, which flew the octogenarian out of the country, departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 8:30 am.

Checks by THISDAY showed that the aircraft was waiting on the tarmac when Ekwueme was brought to the airport in a National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, SUV ambulance.

The destination of the flight was however not ascertained at press time.

Sources at Memfys Hospital also refused to provide the information.

It was learnt that the air ambulance, which conveyed Ekwueme on the journey arrived at the airport on Saturday night.

Some family members accompanied the elder statesman on the medical trip, while others, who were at the airport to bid him farewell, left when the aircraft took off.

Ekwueme has been hospitalised at Memfys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, for what the family attributed to a chest infection.

He had collapsed at his Enugu residence and relapsed into a coma before being rushed to the hospital where he was initially put on life support.

It was learnt that doctors advised that he should not be moved abroad until his condition stabilised