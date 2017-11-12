Will the Sparks Fly? As Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and His Estranged Wife Come Together for Daughter’s Engagement

Carissa Sharon, the beautiful daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy Church, and his estranged wife, Pastor Anita, recently got engaged to her beau, Phillip. Pastor Anita broke the news on her verified Facebook page; “Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be. What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each other’s company.” No such news was posted on the Christ Embassy Church or Pastor Chris’ myriad social media platforms. A UK-based gospel singer, Carissa is the first of two daughters of the couple who got married in 1991.

They were the ideal couple who could do no wrong in the eyes of adherents of their Believers’ Love World Inc. as the church is also known. But as the ministry and the founding pastor’s profile and prestige grew, the marriage began experiencing turbulence bordering on allegations of abuse and adultery. At a time it had become public fodder, members of the church turned a deaf ear to the salacious news emanating from their dear ‘Daddy’s’ inner sanctum. They were too good, too pious to be cheating on each other, the adherents reckoned.

Eventually, Pastor Chris and Anita separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalised in 2016. Anita sparked rumours of remarriage a few months after the divorce with the introduction of Schafer to her name. But mum has been the word on this. One of Nigeria’s richest pastors with a portfolio of thriving businesses and lucrative properties across the world, the 56-year-old televangelist has yet to remarry though. Now that their 24-year-old daughter has decided to get married and considering Charlene’s closeness to her father, posers have begun to fly as to how the former high school lovers will react to each other on Charlene’s biggest day yet. Will the sparks fly between them during the impending wedding ceremonies enough to reconsider reconciliation? The world awaits; but not the legion of women angling, scheming and fantasising about becoming Pastor Mrs. Oyakhilome.

The privileged few that attended the birthday soiree last Saturday, November 4, of billionaire businessman, Musa Danjuma, have not stopped talking about the lavish hospitality they were swathed with. The younger brother of Retired General T.Y Danjuma added a year. And to celebrate, he played host to virtually all the millionaires in Lagos in his stately home in Ikoyi.

From rich canapés to continental dishes, cognacs to champagnes, everything that titillates the palates of billionaires on those rare outings was available at the snap of a finger. Musa played the perfect host, moving from one table to the other to ensure his guests were having a ball and a blast. He did not betray the wrinkles of a man whose name had been dragged into a recent mess involving his ex-wife, Caroline. The lawyer turned shipping magnate had a smile on his face all through. There were whispers that he was going to use the occasion of his birthday to introduce his new wife but that was not to be as no visible missus was in sight.

However, gist emanating from his close friends indicates that though he planned to announce his relationship with Daniella Allen, a lady that had become a constant fixture in his life, things changed dramatically that evening. Eagle-eyed Musa was said to have been enraptured by the presence of nubile half caste, Yina. Reported to be in her 20s, drop-dead gorgeous and well-read, Yina, who has a master’s degree from a university in the United Kingdom where she is based, is actually a Portuguese. But she speaks fluent English with a sonorous accent. Interestingly, Musa and Yina had enough time to chitchat as Daniella was busy attending to guests. While money is reportedly not a problem for Yina who is close to a number of prominent Nigerians, Musa has bathed her with much more than she can reject. Who Musa has been married a record five times is not averse to going the whole hog with Yina if all what we heard was to be believed.

PRESIDENT BUHARI’S IN-LAW, BILLIONAIRE MOHAMMED INDIMI, BAGS FOURTH HONOURARY DOCTORATE DEGREE

The Borno State-born founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, bagged his fourth honourary doctorate degree from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State last weekend. For a man who once said that he didn’t go to school but now employs professors, every honourary award is a testament of how far his entrepreneurial initiatives have brought him.

The presentation coincided with the combined 22nd & 23rd Convocation Ceremony of the University. Trust Indimi – a money man who knows the rudiment of putting money to good use – the award ceremony was turned into a carnival. Uyo might be used to bourgeoisies and millionaires, when the Indimis rode in style into town, the serene city of Uyo quaked to its fabrics.

A father of twenty among several grandchildren, the billionaire’s private jet was filled with his beautiful daughters and daughters-in-law all attired in the colourful aso ebi specially selected for the occasion. The children littered social media platforms especially Instagram with pictures, all affirming their pride in their billionaire father. Who wouldn’t? Indimi is an in law of former Military president, Ibrahim Babangida, whose first son, Mohammed, was married to Rahama Indimi. Both separated acrimoniously recently. But the two fathers remain as close as ever. Indimi’s son, Ahmed, got married to Zahra, the winsome daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari last December which automatically also gives him a shoo-in into the First Family.