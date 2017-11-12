Trace Explains Music and Deals Partnership With Jumia

In a first-of-its-kind live music event in Nigeria, two of the biggest names in the online retail and entertainment sector are collaborating to pull-off a trend setting festival for shoppers and music buffs.

Going by the name, MAD (Music and Deals) Festival, the carnival-like affair is promoted by entertainment media giant, Trace Naija Television and the huge online retailer, Jumia on its Black Friday platform.

Mr. Sam Onyemelukwe, Trace Naija’s Managing Director explained that the partnership will provide customers the opportunity to enjoy a family-friendly retail experience while enjoying the best music Lagos has to offer. He further hinted on what informed the working relationship. According to him, “We looked at our target audience and saw an opportunity to create some synergy between both brands.”

Flaunted as the biggest explosive combination of Nigerian music and Black Friday excitement for shoppers and music buffs, the Trace/ Jumia MAD Festival holds on November 18 at the King’s College grounds in Victoria Island, Lagos. The show is free, but attendees may only be admitted if they register.

Some of the performers on the bill of the TraceJumia MAD Festival include Falz, Simi, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Sound Sultan, Skales, Pencil, DJ Xlusive, Wande Coal, DJ Consequence and Nedu. They are expected to showcase their best in thrilling customers, while there is incredible app flash sales and lots of giveaways.

Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, Juliet Anammah stated, “the Jumia website would see a significant increase in inventory across all categories including: fashion, electronics, phones, computers, home,

baby, health, beauty, travel and food, with up to 80% discount on regular prices on up to 1,0000,000 products from 15,000 vendor merchants. Customers who download the Jumia mall app will also receive special vouchers and access to flash sales in addition to instant push notifications when deals go live.”

The management of Trace Naija projects a growth in the affiliation between the two companies that will lead to the creation of an annual event to celebrate Black Friday and build stronger brand affinity. The expectation is that the MAD Festival will influence the future of online trade in Nigeria. Onyemelukwe revealed, “one of our objectives is to get about 10k app downloads. We believe that online shopping is the future of Nigerian retail and with this type of event, promoted by Trace Naija and Jumia, there is going to be an explosion in e-commerce.”

Included in this year’s Jumia Black Friday shopping activities is an online wheel of fortune which churns out exclusive shopping vouchers.

Also on the line-up are hourly flash sales and app-only deals with super low prices. Customers will have the opportunity to also enjoy discounts from Jumia Food and Jumia Travel.

ALL THE WAY TO LOKOJA WITH JEFF AKOH

Ex-winner of Project Fame West Africa, Jeff Akoh stakes a claim as Nigeria’s next big music sensation with the release of his first body of work entitled Lokoja.

Lokoja, a 16 track album, is officially released internationally across all digital stores today, Friday, October 27th as the singer’s 21st birthday gift.

The album is the creative brainchild of Nigerian entertainment powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC) through its music subsidiary, Temple Music (TMPL) and foremost American showbiz company, Roc Nation.

Jeff Akoh dazzled judges with his amazing voice and showmanship in 2015 to emerge as the best singer in West Africa. He is the youngest to win the popular music reality show, Project Fame West Africa. Arising from his triumph, the Kogi State-born singer has been tipped to leave a big mark on the music scene.

Ahead of the album, there has been anticipation among lovers of good music with the singer’s previous release two hot tunes, Shokolokobangoshe and Gbadun (Your Lovin). The new tunes have been getting generous airplay across Nigeria.

In Lokoja, Jeff Akoh’s vocal dexterity is matched with experience of household names in music production including Cobhams Asuquo and TY Mix. The talented Temple Music singer also worked with UK-based group, Team Salut, Oscar and Benie Macaulay.

Jeff Akoh’s versatility shines through as he experiments with several exciting music genres like R&B, Reggae, Pop, Afropop, Afrobeats and House.

The singer reveals, “For me, Lokoja has been a rewarding journey coming from Project Fame West Africa. I must recognize Ultima Limited for laying the foundation. The title says it all. Lokoja is a confluence where several rivers meet. Likewise, my album is the product of different influences that music lovers will appreciate. Please don’t take my word for it.”

Also speaking, Mark Redguard, Head Of Entertainment, TMC, noted that Lokoja is more than just an album but is also a statement. He said,

Jeff Akoh is a talented singer and sound engineer who trained at SAE Institute, Cape Town, South Africa. Raised in Abuja, the Federal Capital City of Nigeria, he is popularly known for winning the eighth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2015.

Before then, together with his brother, Fred Akoh, he contested on Glo Naija Sings in 2010 at the age of 13 finishing in the Top 10.

To his credit, he has released a single entitled Never Let You Go and a feature with Yemi Alade entitled Kissing (Remix).

The Temple Management Company Limited (“TMC”) is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.

Using a 360 approach to management, the company oversees the day to day business/affairs of creative talents and ensures that they maintain sustainable competitive advantage over the rest. TMC prides itself in its ability to operate on a global scale.

The company’s mission is to continually improve on African content, bridge the gulf between talents and their foreign counterparts, and guarantee that processes are in line with international best practices.