Sokoto Gov, Nigerien Delegation Deliberate on Security, Economic Ties

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sunday met with a delegation from Niger Republic, led by the Governor of Tahoua Region, Malam Abdulrahman Musa, to discuss security and economic ties between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting in Sokoto, Tambuwal said the gathering was a follow-up to the bilateral discussion held when President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic visited President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria in Daura, Katsina State last September.

According to him, the meeting is meant to enhance cooperation between the people of Niger Republic and Sokoto State, adding: “The meeting will discuss critical areas like security, trade, agriculture, forestry development, cultural integration, animal breeding, education and movement of persons in furtherance of the charter of ECOWAS and the African Union (AU).

“We will also discuss effective use of water from various rivers connecting neighbouring communities in the two countries. Of particular interest to us is the dam recently constructed in a community in Tahoua which has dried up water in Kalmalo dam of Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto state.”

He expressed optimism that the longstanding cooperation between the people of Sokoto and Tahoua will be enhanced at the end of the deliberations.

