BECO Petitions United Nations, Alleges Genocide in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO) has petitioned the United Nations, and African Commission of Human and People’s Rights to intervene over the killing of the Berom kinsmen and other indigenous Plateau people, who have become constant objects of attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In a petition signed by the groups General Secretary, Mr. Davou Choji Davou after the recent ambush and killing of nine Berom youths in Diyan Village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state, BECO said, “We the Berom have been abandoned to our fate as if we do not qualify to be protected under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is why we are now constrained to call on the United Nations, the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, ECOWAS Commission and all other international bodies that promote and defend freedoms, liberties, rights and identities of indigenous and autochthonous peoples to treat the case of the Berom on the Plateau as a typical case of genocide and systematic ethnic cleansing.

“BECO, on its part has continued to voice out, document and report the prosecution of this agenda to the National Security Adviser’s office, the Governor and all other security outfits right up to the highest level of government, with hope that the perpetrators of these crimes will be ‘fished’ out and brought to justice.

“Sadly, this has remained just a wish as no concrete action has been taken or results seen. To make matters worse, BECO has not received any acknowledgement for any of its numerous complaints and correspondences.”

The statement added that it is clear to BECO that the enemies of peace are bent on continuing their massacre of Berom with the hope to displace and dispossess them of their God-given land.

“We conclude that silence on the part of security agencies and government is a tacit endorsement of the bloody massacres and heinous crimes visited on the Berom and on some of our neighbouring communities. More so, these ugly events continue to occur with no government sending in relief and support, neither do they make condolence visits, particularly in these very difficult times.

The statement added that the Fulani herdsmen have sacked eight native villages of the Berom, including, Mahanga Community and forcefully taken the peoples land for grazing.