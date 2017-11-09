Police Arrest Suspected Rapists in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspected rapists who allegedly kidnapped and repeatedly raped a 20-year-old woman, Hauwa Suleiman of Nupawa ward in Bauchi Metropolis.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kamal Datti Abubakar, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), disclosed this Thursday while parading the three suspects who are also members of the notorious knife wielding youths called Sarasuka — Abbas Usman alias Gero, 18; Shamsudeen Adamu alias Duna, 18; and Gdado Mohammed Yayayo, 18 — at the police command headquarters in Bauchi.

Abubakar said that Suleiman was waylaid by the suspects on her way home after closing from work on October 4, at about 10:00 pm on reaching Bauchi Club.

“Four men on motorcycle abducted her and took her to an uncompleted building along airport road, robbed her of her Gionee handset, and her handbag containing the sum of N8,000.00 and other valuable and the suspects raped her repeatedly,” the PPRO said.

In his confession, one of the suspected rapists Abbas Usman said three of them took turns to rape the suspect after holding a sharp cutlass to her neck.

Details later…