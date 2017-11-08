FG Committed to Improve Ease of Doing Business Ranking, Says Presidential Aide

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The federal government is committed to enhancing the ease of doing business by improving Nigeria’s ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index from the latest ranking of 145 to 100 by 2020.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, Mr.Sani Yakub, made this known at the 9th meeting of the National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said the recent improvement of the country’s ease of doing business in the global ranking 24 points upward from 169 to 145 was a collective determination and ability to achieve results.

Yakub stated that it was in view of this that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan was launched to drive economic recovery and build a globally competitive and diversified Nigerian economy.

He posited that the priorities of the plan included stabilising the macroeconomic environment, achieving agricultural and food security, improving transportation infrastructure as well as driving industrialisation with a focus on small and medium scale enterprises.

Details later…