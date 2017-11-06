Fulanis Raise the Alarm over Incessant Attacks, Killings in Plateau

3
952
Fulani herdsmen

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau State has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of attacks and killing of Fulanis in virtually all parts of the state, noting that the development has undermined the pursuit of peace which the state government claims to be committed to. 

According to a statement signed by the state chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammad Nuru, over 10 people of Fulani descent have been killed across the villages in recent days, declaring that the state has become unsafe for the Fulani.

He said: “The reports reaching us from our branch offices across the state show that there is an execution plan by some disgruntled elements and terrorist group to tactically attack and kill herdsmen in the state, describing them as people that don’t want peace in the state.

“Our analysis shows that over ten (10) innocent Fulani herdsmen have been secretly attacked and killed in different parts of the state in the month of October 2017.”

The statement identified the victims to include Salihu Bello and Mairo Halilu, who were killed at Dorowa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area “by suspected Berom mobs”; six herdsmen killed and beheaded “by Irigwe killers in Bassa Local Government Area; Mallam Dari Abubakar, killed at Dyal in Riyom “by Berom hoodlums”; and Musa Sarkin Tenam, a Fulani rice farmer, who was killed in his farm while harvesting his rice “by Tarok youths”.

Details later…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Nicola M. Costello

    Question, so no information on the perpetrators?

  • Akinyemi Omolara

    BUY YOUR BAGS OF RICE IN A LOWER PRICE OF #8,500 AND
    GROUNDNUT OIL CALL THE MARKETING
    DEPARTMENT FOR MORE INFORMATION AND PURCHASE. Royal
    umbrella=8,500 Mama Gold=8,500 Royal stallion=8,500
    Otunba=8,500 Rising sun=8,500 Special rice=8,500 Mama
    Africa=8,500 Royal crown=8,500 Ade Brazil=8,500 Elephant
    Gold=8,500 Super eagle=8,500 PJS=8,500 Tomato rice=8,500
    Caprice =8,500 GINO OIL= #8,5000 TURKEY OIL= #7,000 WE
    DELIVER TO ANY STATE IN NIGERIA 1BAG OR 1 OIL IS #1000
    NAIRA FOR DELIVERY THANK YOU..PLEASE CALL MR JOHN
    EMMANUEL ON(+2349060707898) FOR PURCHASE.PAYMENT
    ON DELIVERY.ATM TRANSFER AND QUICK TELLER IS ALLOWED
    THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US…

  • manager

    Leaders like Gowon will always close there ears about the killings in the state but only talking about one nigeria even when there ldea is not needed