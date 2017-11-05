Kaduna Electric Donates N100m Transformer to Danfodiyo Varsity

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc has donated a 7.5 MVA power transformer worth about N100 million to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Speaking during the inauguration of the power transformer at the main campus of the university in Sokoto at the weekend, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Garba Haruna, said the donation was made to address the challenge of power outage being faced by the university, following the damage of its transformer a few months ago.

According to him, the company decided to intervene quickly and address the problem so as to ensure a conducive atmosphere for learning in the university.

He said the move was part of the company’s efforts to enhance qualitative service delivery to its priority customers.

“UDUS is our priority customer and we believe that supplying a 24-hour electricity is of great priority to us. This is a power transformer and it costs a lot of money. It is part of our investment to ensure we deliver power to our priority customers,” he said.

Details later…