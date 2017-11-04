Fury Wants Joshua in Wembley Showdown

Tyson Fury has welcomed the prospect of facing Anthony Joshua in one of the “biggest fights in British boxing history” – and hopes it can be staged at Wembley next summer.

The former heavyweight world champion stoked up his rivalry with Joshua this week by suggesting on social media that he will make a comeback like ring great Muhammad Ali for a showdown with ‘AJ’.

Fury is waiting for a final ruling from UK-Anti-Doping on a suspended drugs ban and the British Boxing Board of Control are yet to be notified by his legal team about a new date for the hearing.

But the 29-year-old is confident he will be cleared to end his long absence with a warm-up bout early next year, then take a massive fight with Joshua at the national stadium.

“I’ve had two years out of the ring. Fat as a pig, hairy as an animal, but still as hungry as a lion,” Fury exclusively told Sky Sports. “You have two years out of the ring and it gives you that va-va-voom to get back in there and bust a few heads.

“Do I need that many warm-ups? I don’t think so. Am I a 40-year-old? No, I’m 29. Still got a long time in boxing. I’m just so happy and excited to potentially be a part of one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

“People say, why do you think it’s that? I’m saying it because two unbeaten heavyweights, one unified champion, one lineal champion, both over six foot six tall, both over 18 stone. One nice guy, one bad man – it is what it is. I think the public are going to relish the thoughts of making this fight happen.

“I think next summer is ideal and realistic. I’m not going to do it in February or March, because obviously I’m not in shape. But I’ll be back in shape by the time March, April comes around. Back ripped, looking sexy as ever. A couple of sun beds, a haircut and a shave, I’ll be back to my old self.”

Fury was on the receiving end of disciplinary action from boxing’s governing bodies after making a string of controversial statements following his world title triumph against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He now intends to focus his attention purely on the sport, if he starts a second reign as world champion in 2018.