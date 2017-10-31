APC NEC: Security Lockdown at APC National Secretariat

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of tuesday’s National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) security have been beefed up around the party’s national secretariat, located at Blantyre street in Wuse II, Abuja.

Deployment of security personnel comprising a combine team of military, police and men of the Civil Defence started arriving very early in the morning wi several truck loads of security men. As at 8 am all the entry points and street connections to the APC secretariat were lockdown to vehicular and human traffic, expect those officially listed that day the meeting.

Journalists and staff of the APC secretariat were also affected by the screening which allowed only very few members of the media to go in after thorough frisking by security agents.

According the party, the meeting is expected to begin by 1.30 pm after President Muhammadu Buhari might have arrived.

Details later …