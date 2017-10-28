Buhari’s Administration Has Derailed, Needs to Get Back on Track, Says Hameed Ali

Hameed Ibrahim Ali
  • Everyday, when you wake up, there is a story that makes you shiver   
  • I must confess here that we have been infused by people who were not part of this journey 

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti
 

The Comptroller General of the Customs and Exercise, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) yesterday lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was increasingly losing grounds due to the infusion of people who did not share in the vision or took part in the journey to get the government into power.

Also yesterday, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations warned that the case of the former Chairman, Presidential Committee on Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PPRT), Abdulrasheed Maina, would make or mar the image of our country if not properly handled. 

While Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State alleged that the Mainagate scandal reflected the level of corruption in the Buhari administration, the Labour Party urged the federal government not to shield Maina from prosecution.

Speaking while opening the campaign office of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Abuja, Ali blamed the slide in the Buhari administration on the alleged dominance of the government by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 

Ali, one of the strongest allies of President Buhari, said that about 50% PDP members were occupying key positions in the Buhari administration and were daily calling the shots.

“Let me say here without fear of being contradicted that I think half way through the journey, we are losing our core values. We are losing our vision and mission and I think that the idea of our being here today is to look critically at what we need to do to get back on track. 

“There is no doubt that we have derailed because we are not doing what we say we want to do. Why is it so? We need to find an answer to that. If we do not find answer, then what should we do to get us all back on track? We owe this great nation and the 180 million Nigerians the duty to give good governance, good governance is what they voted for and good governance is what they expect and  deserve.  We therefore as BSO, have a great task ahead of us. Our battle starts now.”

 The gathering brought together some serving governors, ministers and other other Buhari loyalists, who in their separate speeches, declared war against cabinet members alleged to be working against the President’s interest. 

In attendance were governors of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar; Kogi Yahaya Bello, and Plateau State, Simon Lalong. Also present were the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello; Defence Minister, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali; Niger Delta Minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Olorunnibe Mamorah, among many others. 

According to the Custom boss, unless something is done urgently, those that worked for the victory of the President and the APC government might be losing the “battle.” 

Ali said: “When we were there working and jumping on the streets and reaching every corner, we were shouting change, change for a better Nigeria. Now, the key word is good governance for Nigerians. We must agree that we cannot finish our four years without delivering and leaving something to be remembered for in this country for a long time to come. We have no problem with our President because he is on course. 

“But I must confess here that we have been infused by people who were not part of this journey and these people are the ones calling the shots today. That is why we are derailing. If we had the right people who have the vision and have been there in and out, I believe that we will not be going the way we are going today. 

“It is my belief that those of us who have been in the trenches all these years to get good governance will surely be sleeping with belly ache every day, especially in the recent past. Everyday, when you wake up, there is a story that makes you shiver.” 

While urging the group for action, Ali said: “We cannot, as a people who have fought and committed everything we had to this government, sit back and allow things to happen the way they are happening. At the end of the day, the fingers will point at us because we were the ones who went to people and told them to give us their votes. 

“These people that are calling the shots today were not there and when the chips are down, they will disappear and melt within the system. We are the ones that will be asked to account for what happened. Are we willing to face Nigerians and tell them that we have failed? 

“I think this is the time for us to come together, create a system that is very robust enough to fight back and take back government in our hands and ensure that we deliver,” he said.

In his remark, the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, who echoed the views of Col. Ali, added that some of them who are governors were not carried along when appointments were made. 

“Let the Mr. President be aware that this is the time to do something about it, because even as governors, we are also complaining in our various states. We complained  that while we are here, we are sitting down and we hear that appointment were made and then people start asking you as the governor where is this man coming from? But when we turn right and turn left, we don’t know where they are picked from.”

Mainagate Will Make or Mar Nigeria’s Image if Not Wall Handled‎, Says CSO 

‎The National Coordinator of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, warned that the issue of Maina could make or mar the image of Nigeria if not properly handled. 

While addressing a press conference in Abuja, Ogenyi said Maina should be given the opportunity to tell his side of the story “if that would lead to more revelations of people involved in the embezzlement of pension fund and subsequently, its recovery.”  

Don’t Shield Maina from Prosecution, Labour Party Tells FG

In a related development, the Labour Party LP yesterday accused the Buhari administration of complicity in the return, reinstatement and consequent disappearance of Maina.

LP which demanded for immediate arrest and prosecution of Maina noted since he was brought back by government, “they must definitely know his whereabouts.”

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Chairman of LP, Mike Omotoso said that it was on record that Maina was sacked by the last administration and placed on wanted list, adding that the way and manner he was ferried in and reinstated in office “is a national disgrace.”

“We are calling on the federal government to arrest and prosecute Maina if they know where he is. Since they were the ones that brought him back and reinstated him, they should also bring him out now, arrest and prosecute him.”

Fayose: Maina’s Saga Shows Buhari’s Govt. Scandalously Corrupt 

Also speaking on the scandal, Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the Buhari-led government as one “that is rotten and covered with

scandalous corruption.”

He added: “Within the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations that gave credence to my earlier position that President Buhari is the life patron of corruption in Nigeria.” 

The governor also alleged that there was a grand plot to release another set of Chibok Girls as a means of shifting the attention of Nigerians from the various scandals rocking the government, adding that the claimed recovery of $85 million as part of funds allegedly looted from the Malabu oil deal and conclusion of negotiation with Switzerland on the return of $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family were diversionary.

  • lukeabu

    The corruption we are hearing in Buhari’s administration is just an ice on tea bag. Wait let another administration come in, you will hear frauds in billions of dollars. No excuse for in competence. GEJ did it and he was shown the way out, PMB is also on his way out. All the gimmicks of releasing Chibok girls in batches won’t help him.

  • MDG2020

    Act 1 Scene 2 :
    Soon, the IG of Nigeria Police will also gather his APC members to strategyse for buhari’s 2019.
    Then, the COAS of Nigerian Army, will lead other Service Chiefs to make their declarations.
    After which Nigerian Immigration Service, Prisons, etc. will make their’s
    Followed by all political parties leadership.
    Then University VC’s, Politechnics and Colleges of Education, and NUT.
    Then all Traditional Rulers.
    Finally, 100 Million Man March.
    In conclusion, the DEAD WALKER will Suddenly DIE!
    Act 2 Scene 1 :
    OBJ, Abdusalami, IBB and Daura will meet at the HillTop mansion, to CROWN one useless- half Ibo, half Warri -man the President of Nigeria, and the Cycle begins again.
    Can’t YOU people see that this COUNTRY IS CURSED?

  • lord vuga

    Gmb blew a very golden chance to transform nigeria. He came in with so much goodwill that within weeks of his winning the election and swearing in ,naira rose to below n210 to the dollar ( even with low oil prices).
    It is quite a pity because i wonder when there would be so much optimism again as regards a new administration.

  • Ubong

    Ali has just sau the truth about this government. Most of Buhari aides never key into Buhari vision. They looted money to support him on grounds to get revover tbeir money. Buhari vision as rightly said by Ali was never on tbeir agenda. However, its now for Buhari to sjow leadership and do tbe needful for the nation. The corruption scandals is becoming highly embarrassing in a government that Buhari is leading. Its something sane supporters would ever expect could happen in Buhar led government. The scandals is too much and Buhari need to see Nigeria grester thsn some assumed untouchables in his government, no matter the looted funding he got from them during his campaign period. Buhari brought APC to power on his personal integrity and if he fail Nigerians then we are destined for doomed. EFCC must be tweak vigorously and allowed to expunged corruption and lopsided and selective harassment of few perceived enemies. Buhari must listen to Ali instead of sycophants around him. We wish him well and wisdom to see himself as President of nigeria and not regional President

    • forestgee

      Look the fact that he’s silent on corruption cases around him for this long makes me doubt the integrity of the man!

  • remm ieet

    Buhari’s visit to London changed everything. He discovered that for him to succeed in his anticorruotion war, he has to start from there.
    He can’t do it. He has met the Queen.
    The Queen is still the de facto Head of State.

  • RumuPHC

    Excellent assessment but coming rather late and with little hope of any significant course correction. Col Hamidu Ali is only saying what some of us have since concluded about this administration.

    PMB’s is one very disturbing spectacular failure of leadership witnessed in Nigeria. As GMB, he came in with so much promises based on pedigree as a general and experience in virtually all rungs of public service plus politics , and many Nigerians yearning for change felt he was the one.

    Earlier in his administration, PMB started with a very inspiring speech and great positive strides in taking over the reins of government from the incompetent and disgraced PDP administration of GEJ , and was hailed by all and sundry.

    It was however at the crucial tasks of forming a team within the ruling APC and forging alliances with the opposition PDP for good governance, including healing the divisions caused by the 2015 elections for peace and posterity of all Nigerians that PMB started unraveling.

    Inexplicable, PMB’s two years as national leader has only shown that good leadership is more than personal strength of character and attributes , but more about teamwork and achievements. Apparently identification of key players and , proper determination and resolution of critical issues are what determine successful leadership. Unfortunately PMB appears to have failed on both despite intimidating credential- to Nigerians this is poor leadership .

    Why is good leadership so elusive in Nigeria ? The failures of past and present leadership ought not to be a cause for jubilation because of tribal or political affiliation but a source of deep concern and sober reflection for Nigerians. Our collective destiny is gloomy without good leadership. The catastrophy wrought by poor leadership is not selective.

    The 2019 elections are approaching fast. This is yet another opportunity for Nigerians to get it right on leadership but it doesn’t seem like anything has changed and there will be change. The hierarchy of the ruling APC is now a choir of Aso Rock while the opposition PDP is yet to recover from its last defeat , just as civil society has gone moot and the masses reeling from the pains of an excruciating economic meltdown. The most prepared group is the Aso Rock party .

    PMB should spare the country from further pains by not contesting the 2019 elections. Should Buhari choose to exercise his fundamental right then it is the lot of good Nigerians to eject him from Aso Rock democratically. Failure must never be rewarded with a second tenure.

    Nigerians can do the needful when they come together for a common cause. We did it with the military in 1999 and later with OBJ in 2007. Recently Nigerians removed GEJ despite the shameful mobilization of all resources of state including the very intimidating war chest of Diezzani Maduekwe. It is time to come together once more again to oust PMB.

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      God bless you for this incisively comprehensive post.

    • Igiligii Awka

      Incisive analysis of rather troubling times under current administration, which is unraveling faster than ‘Usain Bolt’ on the tracks…
      PMB has been ineffective to say the least and his greatest undoing stems from a lack of political sagacity, which becomes even more evident in his inability to evade ‘banana peels’ that abound the corridors of power.. “There Was Once A Country”

    • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

      Thank you for this, I crave your permission to replicate this on other platforms, of course with due reference to yourself using your disqus handle. @rumuphc:disqus

      • RumuPHC

        You are welcome anytime. Be my guest ….please.

        • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

          thanks, you will be seeing them on your notifications if they are turned on. cheers

    • JOSEPH NJOKU

      POINT OF CORRECTION , BUHARI HAD NEVER HAD ANY GOOD CREDENTIAL. JUST CRITICALLY XRAY HIS PERFORMANCE AS A MILITARY OFFICER, HIS POOR CERTIFICATE, THE MINISTRY HE HEADED UNDER OBJ , THE PTF FUND MANAGEMENT AND HOW PARTIAL HE DISTRIBUTED THE PROJECTS MEANT TO BE DELIVERED WITH THE COLLECTIVE FUND.
      REMEMBER, HE HAD NO CAUSE TO OVERTHROW SHAGARI/EKWUEME GOVT, BECOS NEVER IN THE HISTORY CAN ANYBODY SAY THEY WERE CORRUPT. WHAT IN JESUS NAME BROUGHT THIS EVIL MAN TO POWER?

      • RumuPHC

        I disagree with you. Nigerians voted for Buhari in 2015 and he is not an evil man. PMB has only failed to provide good leadership that the country deserve from an elected president especially following a criminally incompetent administration of GEJ and his PDP cohort.

        I suppose we expected much from someone like Buhari who had seen it all and been through everything. Unfortunately it is obvious that PMB bit more than he can chew by offering himself to contest for president despite his vow after 3 previous attempts not to contest again. The tasks at hand are apparently more than his capacity old age, illness and cabal inclusive.

        If you must, PMB has actually done much better in office in 2yrs than GEJ in 5 yrs. But for us the standard we expected is far beyond containing the inadequacies and sleaze of GEJ’s administration but a totally changed Nigeria . It was CHANGE we voted like Col Ali rightly pointed out.

        • austin

          You have always presented sound logical arguments on your postings but with this statement, ” … PMB has actually done much better in office in 2yrs than GEJ in 5 yrs”, I’ll like to know what indices you have used to come to this conclusion.
          A few that I’ll mention are,
          Corruption index using the TI grading
          Management of the Economy
          Budget Compliance and performance
          Minimal drama in governance
          National cohesiveness
          Federal character in appointments
          Fitted appointments (square pegs in square holes)
          Security (BH, Kidnapping, Herdsmen, militias, militants, etc)
          and finally ….
          Who lie pass?
          Cluelessness

          • RumuPHC

            Please see 5 points in response to a similar query from Mayo .

            We like to discuss more about the future post PMB. We have said enough about GEJ before the last elections and I really have no words for people like you that still hang on to the believe that the previous administration was the best that happened to Nigeria.

        • Mayo

          Ahh, once again you have come with your statements that lack no tangible proof – PMB has done much better in office in 2 years than GEJ did in 5 years? Please list the things that Buhari has accomplished in 2 years which GEJ had a chance to do in 5 years but did not.

          • RumuPHC

            1. Repositioning the military to contain the Boko Haram scourge GEJ could not even comprehend.
            2. Ending huge financial scams in the Armed Forces and arrest and prosecution of NSA and all services chiefs appointed and served GEJ .
            3. Recovery of more than N500bn looted fund under GEJ administration.
            4. Reigning in bludgeoning public service profligacy and expenditure promoted by GEJ administration .
            5. Ending the monumental scam in the name of fuel subsidy and deregulation of fuel price that GEJ failed to achieve and even exercebated .

            Have you ever asked yourself how Nigeria is surviving on $50 per barrel oil revenue and with rising foreign reserve today ?

  • E.Udah

    Why is everyone “fearfully and wonderfully” exonerating buhari? Why does the media finds it difficult to hold the president to account?
    What is it about Buhari that scares even the supposedly bold journalists and columnist?
    I watched Seun Okibaloye of Channels Television the other day, dancing with questions when he should have put shehu garba on the spot!
    I am so disappointed the way this administration is taking everyone for a ride!

    • JOSEPH NJOKU

      THEY BOUGHT THEM OVER WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF ADESINA. NO MEDIA WILL SPOTLIGHT THE CORRUPTION OF BUHARI. THE ONES WE HEARING ARE JUST TOO LITTLE TO COMPARE TO WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON. LITTLE CONTRACTS ARE QUOTED OUT OF CONTEXT. IMAGINE FORTIFYING 50 BRIDGES WITH 250 BILLION NAIRA. MAMBILLA PLANT THAT WILL NOT GENERATE UP TO 20,000 MEGA WATH GOING FOR AN EQUIVALENT OF 4 TRILLION NAIRA.. NIGERIA IS IN HOT SOUP.

  • A Aminu

    Two statements, or acts of omission derailed Buhari government. Day one, when Buhari refused to accept recommendations of Joda Transition committee to relieve all appointments hurriedly made by Jonathan from 28th February, 2015. This is responsible for Hamid Ali’s disturbing statement that 50% of political office holders are PDP supporters working to sabotage this government.
    The other, is the statement Buhari made that he will not consult any state governor when making appointments especially in forming his cabinet. This is why Governor Lalong of plateau, and all governors save Governor of Ogun, kunle Amosu, are complaining. They folded their arms, and watch Buhari making all sorts of blunders. They are all waiting for him in 2019.
    There is going to be a party presidential primary election. Let’s see how he can win a second term ticket. He needs delegates votes. The governors bring delegates to the convention. They normally dictates who should be voted. State votes are always block votes. So with geographic zones.

  • Romla

    In my opinion,even those that had a glimmer of hope in this administration have given more than enough time to enable them get on track.For my humble self it is over.Nothing,absolutely nothing will continue to fool me.Henceforth I will in my own little way work to ensure that APC is not returned in 2019.

    • BankyMons

      Ha, my only advice to you is: do your home work well next time around. It’s not enough to say you have withdrawn your support for Buhari and APC midway into his presidency; what about the damage he’s done to Nigeria and Nigerians? You should apologise to us (Nigerians). I mean anyone who is above the age of 35 who voted for Buhari should apologise to us. Anybody who remembers what 1984 looked like in Buhari’s Nigeria and went ahead and voted for Buhari and his APC in 2015 should apologise to Nigerians. Go back and read my posts of 2013, 2014 and 2015 on this platform – my criticisms of Buhari were fierce and unequivocal, now I feel glad that I said it the way it was. Buhari did not disappoint me, that’s my only joy in all these.

      • Anonymous

        As I read opinions in reaction to the above story, I thought I was reading opinions from Vanguard on line readers until I came across yours. I desist from writing contrary opinion for the reasons you've enumerated in your response to the kettle calling the pot black. There's an intolerance to other people's views on IPOB, restructuring and PMB. It's the same I know it all and every other person is stupid attitude that got Kalu Nnamidi to where he's today. They just can't change.

        • temple

          Holy Moses!! kindly edit or better write in pidgin.What is this?

      • Passionate about Nigeria

        Jonathan was not an option. In 2015 it was anything but GEJ. If GEJ was re-elected, Nigerians would be eating their own faeces and drinking their own urine by now. Diezani would have cleaned out and scraped the bottom of the pot so that generations unborn will suffer. That man and his regime looted the country silly, to stupor sef. We had no choice but Buhari in 2015. The thing now is for the right people to come out in 2019 and for Nigerians to stop worshipping rogues and thieves as leaders. If Saraki shows up now or Atiku we are the ones who will be praising them whereas they should be pelleted with rotten eggs.

        • BankyMons

          Go and burry your head in shame. I have no time for people like you.

          • Passionate about Nigeria

            I am not burying my head in shame. My opinion is my opinion. Your opinion is your opinion. I respect your right to hold a different opinion. Clearly you have zero manners but God bless you nonetheless.

          • BankyMons

            Hell yea you clearly have character and personality but see how you are morphing back and forth like the chameleon that you are!

          • Passionate about Nigeria

            I wasn’t brought up to insult people so I repeat God bless you and have a nice day.

          • BankyMons

            Hahahaha. Typical. Putting god before their lying mouth – eventhough their hearts and mind are very far away from the god they are professing. I am here to call people like you out – you guys got us into this mess in the first place. I am not going to reply further posts.

          • Passionate about Nigeria

            You are sick. Simple opinion that is contrary to yours and you respond to a total stranger with abuses, insults and vile vitriol. I pity you. You must be a very sad, bitter, angry and disturbed individual. No normal person would react as you did to a comment from a stranger. But thankful the only place I interact with your type of person is social media where bad behaviour and mannerlessness is allowed. Again God bless you. If you don’t want His blessing, that’s fine too. You have yourself a good day.

          • Milito

            But you goofed when you bring the tribal perspective to your vituperation and submission. Attack him back if you wish but don’t equally be guilty of tribal hate and myopia . Irrespective of tribe , party or religion , the common man is the real victim of the political class. We all suffer the effect of their misgovernance yet we stupidly align with them simply on the myopic and imbecilious sentiment of tribe or religion or party.

            Isn’t it stupid how Emeka and Wale who both lives in Ajegunle without good roads, power and money to feed (all the consequences of bad leadership) can be supporting either Tinubu or Amaechi who both fly private jet and live opulently in Ikoyi and Apo Villa Abuja ? These men share a commonwealth(economic and social class) and inter marry amongst their class not considering these tribe , religion and party issues yet some one of us are blindly and goatly fighting for them and against ourselves. #OURMUMUDON DO

          • Gary

            Nice response. God bless you.
            Given a choice between a pickpocket and a psychopath, the wise choice is the thief, not the killer.
            The PDP may have robbed Nigerians but Buhari’s APC is literally killing them.

        • Darlington

          Hired propagandist. You’re still in pre-election mood. It’s almost three years of Buhari’s confused government, and you are still fixated on Jonathan. Insufferable hypocrite.

          • Passionate about Nigeria

            Another sick individual who cannot tolerate contrary opinions. I can just guess what tribe you come from. Lol….the insult and abuse of a total stranger has given you away! Lol…what a sad soul… God bless you

          • MDG2020

            Oga try apply your brain to critical processing/thinking na!
            How can your primary six teacher be the reason for your failing JAMB? Abeg think am na, no allow unfounded hatred for GEJ swallow you ooo!
            Just an advise.

          • Member

            As I read opinions in reaction to the above story, I thought I was reading opinions from Vanguard on line readers until I came across yours. I desist from writing contrary opinion for the reasons you’ve enumerated in your response to the kettle calling the pot black. There’s an intolerance to other people’s views on IPOB, restructuring and PMB. It’s the same I know it all and every other person is stupid attitude that got Kalu Nnamidi to where he’s today. They just can’t change.

        • Toby

          Bunch of craps.

      • Romla

        I withdrew my support many months ago.The latest incidents particularly Kachikwu’s reinforced by withdrawal though I gave them the opportunity of fair hearing.
        I regret I voted for them and I am not ashamed to say that openly.I voted for Jonathan and I also regretted that.It was my regret for voting Jonathan that may have beclouded my decision to vote for Buhari.Go back and read my comments.I stated Buhari was a stopgap,but definitely not a messiah.Unfortunately he has not even been a stopgap.
        However I must note also that people like Kachikwu who have no dignity nor self respect are are a big part of the problem.They dine with the devil,shout when the devil starves them and return to the table.
        I have stated clearly that I am through with the two den of robbers called PDP and APC.My view is anything in 2019 besides these two and their robbers.
        Apology?I owe you nothing.Zero.Zilch.Let me know which of the three you don’t understand.

        • BankyMons

          @romla:disqus reading you mea culpa above makes my initial comments even more plausible! You can’t keep flip-flopping like that, therefore do your homework well next time around! The pride in blackmen (women) will never allow them apologise when they are wrong, they must justify themselves one way or another. Have a great day (night) further!

          • Romla

            Oh,Banky please take time and go back and read the trail of my comments on this administration going back to about a year ago.When a man acknowledges he made a mistake,that is tantamount to a regret and an apology.
            If we are all to be apologizing for the Nigerian situation as it stands today it will be endless.We will apologize for all present/past leaders and even the followership.
            Come out and run in 2019.We need a totally new breed.The most important requirement is honesty and decency.I hope we would not have to apologize for them too.
            One thing I respect in your comments is your decency.

          • BankyMons

            @Romla Thank you. I am not sure I have the political might to contest elections in Nigeria – it remains an expensive project in Nigeria and elsewhere. What I have promised myself is to find a way to help educate our people before next elections. I have done this in the past but now I would have to find a way of reaching a larger audience. Education is my primary constituency and I strongly believe good education is fundamental to developing any human society. Let’s do it, for our sake and the sake of our unborn children and children’s children!

        • Mayo

          In my opinion, having the mentality of anything but PDP or APC is wrong. This is one of the reasons we ended up with Buhari (some folks said anything but GEJ). One has to keep an open mind and rationally evaluate all the candidates that present themselves. In the absence of ‘your preferred best’ candidates, you have to make a choice between the available candidates and in my opinion a rational evaluation of GEJ and Buhari would have shown GEJ to be much better than Buhari and even if one felt GEJ was not palatable, one could have looked at the other party’s candidates like that of KOWA.

          • Romla

            I am happy you started with”in your opinion”.There are times when in any competition it is most sensible to hedge your bet on one of the favorites.Also there is no one above getting burnt or learning a lesson.If you took time to read and understand the trail of my comments,it may not have been necessary to repeat my point.My point is that now that I have learnt from the experience of choosing fbetween one of the favorites,it will not happen again.
            Finally GEJ or Buhari?I say neither.One has proven to be a PHD holding weak cunny man die funny man bury am.His greatest legacy was his smiles.The other is a lowly educated put nama for mouth and be shouting anti-corruption after leader.His legacy so far is his ability to ignore corruption by his inner circle.

      • forestgee

        ….that’s why he was rejected 3 times in the past until some evil merchants went and dug him out and foisted the man on innocent Nigerians.

    • Toby

      I’m loving this. Hip hip hoorah!!!

    • kennedy

      My brother APC, PDP, LP, APGA etc are not and can never be the problems of Nigeria but the candidates of these parties. Again our votes doesn’t count to say we can vote base on qualifications, personal achievement and capabilities. The moment our vote will count and we vote base on credibility and capability u will see that Nigerians will be smiling wherever they find themselves.
      A typical example, is from my State in Akwa Ibom when as of 1983 – 2007 there was nothing good to talk about, no roads, no power supply, no hospitals etc. Until a certain man came with a heart of transformation to let his people feel the goodness of nature God has blessed them with. And that was the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio and today, his successor is deviating that way. So u see we have two different people in the world.

    • Mayo

      I remember you as a Buhari fan/supporter. If Buhari is losing the support of people like you then he is really in trouble.

      • Romla

        I was.I voted for him.I have given him more than enough time to justify my vote and make amends for the mistakes he made in first reign as Head of State.Up until a couple of weeks despite my change,I gave him an opportunity to address transparently Kachikwu’s observations.He failed woefully to do so .Then Maina’s issue rears it’s head.It is a slap and an affront to all well meaning Nigerians.My conclusion is that if we don’t rid the country of this entire club of political robbers,Nigeria will end up in the dustbin of history.
        Their only mission is the interest of their family,their friends and themselves.

  • PRIME MINISTER

    Everyone in this govt is in APC, so please leave PDP out. Buhari appointed them not PDP. Buhari has powers to sack them, who has he sacked? It is wickedness to continue painting Buhari a saint when he is not.
    As long as those people referred to are with Buhari, Buhari is with them, period.
    There is no getting back on track when you are already opening 2019 campaign office in 2017! We are just waiting with our voter’s card, this time we know best thing to do.

    • A Aminu

      With respect to The Prime Minister, it is not so. I posted my contributions few minutes ago, and I repeat with no discount Buhari gross mistake was his refusal to accept and implement Joda Transition Committee recommendations that he should sack all appointments hurriedly made by Jonathan PDP from 28th February, 2015. These appointees are not only PDP members, but breached the Federal Character constitutional provisions. Buhari cannot sack Commission appointments unless their terms expire, which is 5 year term. He can only refuse to renew. The other mistake or may I call it blunder is his refusal to consult with governors in making these appointments, and forming his cabinet.
      These two acts will be his undoing when the party primaries of 2019 comes. The constitutional provision is that there must be a primary election for a second term ticket. How can Buhari scale through. Where are the delegates to vote for him. Was he not ‘borrowed’ delegates at Lagos convention in 2014 when he beat Kwankwaso, Rochas, Atiku, and Isaiah in that order?
      If you are not a delegate, or a politician on ground, as the governors are, you can only use your voters card, after a candidate is decided for you by the parties.

      • austin

        Can you give us more details on the breech of federal character constitutional provisions and at the same time shows us how Buhari’s appointments have complied with same federal character provisions?
        Is it commissions appointments that are behind the blundering with all the things that had derailed this government, the latest being the Mainagate affair? Hopefully you do not also suscribe to the theory that PDP brought back Maina to the federal service. It is amazing that all sorts of reasons are brought forward to exonerate the president from his actions and inactions. I must commend that this latest from you on commission appointments is way better that Garba Shehu’s infantile postulations, however, it still falls short of sound reasoning.

      • JOSEPH NJOKU

        THE ISSUE OF BARUGATE, MAINAGATE AND MALAMIGATE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GEJ APPOINTMENT. MOREOVER, HE HAS AND NEVER WILL BUHARI BE SINCERE , AFTERALL , THERE WAS NO CORRUPTION DURING SHAGARI/EKWUEME REGIME. I DO NOT KNOW HOW THIS ILLITERATE MILLITARY DEVELOPED THE HUNGER FOR POLITICAL POWER.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    The regime of illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, and narrow-minded sectionalist Muhammadu Buhari is an orchestrated calamity, a choreographed catastrophe and an unmitigated disaster.

    • BankyMons

      “,,,,,,PDP stole Buhari’s academic certificates!”,,,,oh my god, hahahahaha.

  • Daniel Obior

    It is only something that is on track that can derail.
    Buhari’s administration did not derail.
    It was never on track.

    • Kenny

      Thank you! It was dead on arrival. Nigerians have been taken for a ride. The biggest deceit and fraud that has ever happened to Nigeria is this government. Many genuinely supported President Buhari and hopes were raised. But now, every sane Nigerian is just shocked at how things have turned. Very sad!!

    • Anonymous

      I xould kiss u for this, but only if u are a lady. A PDP thief president will do far more for Nigeria than an APC thief moronm dulard semi-illiterate, who put Nigeria in the hands of cabals.

    • peace

      Dear Dan, you need to get the full text of what the retired colonel said to get to understand the type of derailment he was alluding to. The part of his speech that could send down shivers down the spiral of any Nigerian, which unfortunately is conspicuously missing in this report goes thus, and I quote his exact statement ” Let me say that in the course of the jihad of the Prophet Mohammad, anytime they go out for a battle, they come back with loot, but this loot, as far as my own research told me is not distributed to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies,” . You see , the man isn’t interested in any form of program or agenda of the government for the country, which even Aisha that is Buhari`s companion even in the ozza room knew was never there, the ex military jackboot is only interested in the loot of the battle which me and you know quit well is located in the Niger delta . Unfortunately for them , this is no longer Nigeria of the 80’s , when masquerading as military officers, they were sharing the countries resources among themselves and threatening the rightful owners with death should they ask any question. Only one thing can be worse than having a Buhari as president and that is to have him as president of a country not ones but twice. But knowing this dark hole of a country very well , the worst is yet to come, giving a cup of water to a monkey is not the problem but retrieving your cup.

      • Carl Robshaw

        LOL!!!!! “……..giving a cup of water to a monkey is not the problem but retrieving your cup”. Very apt. I see this govt doing EVERYTHING to remain in power inspite of their abysmal and extremely indolent performance.

    • kalu9909

      You have said it all. “President Buhari has not derailed because he has never been on track”. It is only those who were not around between 1984 and 1985 that would believe that Buhari would perform wonders. These our youths who did not know anything about Buhari until 2015 were warned by the elders not to vote Buhari to power, because he will run the nation aground. But the words of the elders, which have always been words of wisdom, were disregarded. The antecedence of President Buhari will always be replicated even in years to come. Buhari will never change, no matter what anybody says. Buhari has never been in charge and would never be. During his first time out, it was Gen. Idiagbon who was the de facto leader. Idiagbon was in Charge. Now, we have the cabals in charge. This administration will turn out to be the worst ever, and President Buhari will turn out to be the worst president in the history of Nigeria. He came with integrity as many would want us to believe, but he will leave office in 2019 as a felon. It is very sad that many are crying out loud now, even those who campaigned for him and voted for him. Even his own better half, his wife, Aisha Buhari, is also crying and exposing him. When a man is caught red handed, he will resort to lies in order to wriggle out. Many has discovered the truth about Buhari, and that is the more reason his lieutenants are living with lies. Last time, Garba Shehu, who is now competing with Lai mohammed in lying, informed the entire world that PDP and supporters of Jonathan brought Maina back into the country and facilitated his reinstatement into the federal civil service. Now, the Customs boss, Ali, is saying that Buhari appointed over 50% PDP members to serve in his administration, and that it is these PDP members that are derailing his administration. Wonders shall never end. We have entered one chance. Everybody is crying, from north to west and from east to south. Buhari’s government is one week one trouble. One week one scandal. One week one exposition. We are watching to see the next episode.

      • Passionate about Nigeria

        Gbam!

    • E don do Niaja

      Absolutely!