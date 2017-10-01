The Political Manipulation of Nigerians

157
6181
Simon Kolawolelive!, Email: simon.kolawoe@thisdaylive.com. SMS: 0805 500 1961

Nigeria is 57, going by the year of independence, and the consensus in every corner is that we can be, and should have been, better than this. I have not met a single person who said this is the best we can be. Our economic and development indices at independence are largely better than what we have today, but the real deal is that we were such a promising nation in 1960 that it was thought we would dominate Africa with the speed at which we were developing. It is a fitting tribute, isn’t it, that the immortal Lee Kwan Yew, the man behind the Singapore success story, saw Nigeria as a model to be emulated when his country became independent from Malaysia in 1965.

If things had worked out well for Nigeria, especially if the stupendous petrodollars gushing into our treasury had been intelligently managed, our story would have been significantly different today. We would not be talking about thousands of kilometres of bad roads, we would not be lamenting epileptic power supply, we would not be crying over hospitals that are basically torture centres, we would not be groaning about third-rate quality of instruction and infrastructure in our schools, and we would not be moaning that millions of people are homeless. Poverty rates would be low. Literacy rate would be high. We would be an economy built on production and productivity.

The biggest question as we clock 57, at least going by the headlines, is the unity of Nigeria. There is a trending agitation for “restructuring”, “true federalism” and “Biafra” which, we are made to believe, hold the key to the development of Nigeria. Many think Nigeria is like this — underdeveloped and conflict-prone — because of the amalgamation of “strange bedfellows” in 1914, or because we run a “military constitution” aka “unitary constitution”. Some even blame our multi-ethnicity, maintaining that until we are broken up along ethnic lines, our problems will persist. But, at least, there seems to be a consensus that corruption is hurting our development.

For those who say Nigerians cannot live together, I have always begged to differ. Having travelled around Nigeria for years, having interacted intensively with people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, having observed Nigerians at close quarters, I have always concluded that we are impressively integrating socially and culturally. Ordinary Nigerians have learnt how to live with one another. Inter-ethnic marriage is what we usually give as an example, but I am also enamoured by the culinary intercourse — delicacies such as suya, isi ewu, amala and edikaikong always leave a sweet taste in the mouths of Nigerians across the divides.

What’s more, words such as “ego”, “oga”, “oya” and “shikena” have successfully crossed lingual boundaries and become part and parcel of everyone’s daily conversations. I don’t even know the origin of some words anymore. An example is “garri”. Is it Igbo? Is it Yoruba? Is it Edo? That is how far our cultural integration has gone since amalgamation and independence. Our sartorial preferences have also crossed ethnic boundaries: you see dresses such as “senator” and “agbada” being worn by northerners and southerners, Muslims and Christians alike. For those who think we hate one another with passion, their evidence is inconclusive.

The entertainment industry excites me on the viability of the Nigerian project. Our home movies typically feature people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds. You see Igbo and Edo actors and actresses featuring in Yoruba-language movies in a country where we are made to understand we hate each other. In music, cross-cultural collaborations are the in-thing. Artistes like Onyeka Onwenu, Sonny Okosuns, Christy Essien Igbokwe and Funmi Adams did an enormous job in the 1980s and 1990s promoting, in different languages, the one love that binds us together. In churches, worshippers switch from Igbo to Yoruba to Hausa to Urhobo to Ibibio songs like second nature.

I have long concluded that ordinary Nigerians do not have problem living with one another in spite of our differences. But because we are different along the lines of ethnicity, religion, ideology, history and politics, there will always be conflict. That is not peculiar to Nigeria. As I always say, there is no country in the world that does not have its own internal divisions, rivalries and flashpoints. Conflict is human nature. The real issue is the political management of diversity and conflict. Ultimately, it is the political leadership that has the responsibility of managing conflicts and potential conflicts to the best of their abilities.

Unfortunately, most unfortunately, while ordinary Nigerians have largely integrated culturally and have evolved ways of living together, they are daily being let down by the political elite who manipulate ethnic and religious sentiments for selfish ends. Those who control the airwaves have ceaselessly poisoned the minds of Nigerians against each other, stirring up sectional strife, stoking tension and promoting political messages that are designed mostly for their personal pecuniary benefits — under the pretext of fighting for “my people”. All said and done, who eventually benefits from “it is our turn”? The elite or the market women?

Sadly, our political elite, working hand-in-glove with their intellectual sidekicks, have successfully developed narratives that muddle up the real issues and becloud our reasoning. There is a popular claim that “military” constitution has hindered our development. This is absolutely false (although there is even the bigger falsehood that Nigeria’s constitution was written by the military, but I’m done with that argument). Anyone who has studied the history of the role the military played in the development of South Korea, and the role of civilian dictatorships in the development of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, will laugh off the claim. China is not even a liberal democracy!

To be clear, I do not recommend dictatorship for Nigeria, but neither will I support the narrow proposition that we can’t develop because of “lack of true federalism”. This is ridiculous. Norway, consistently ranked No. 1 on UNDP’s human development index (HDI), runs a unitary system. In fact, there is no resource control or derivation payment. All the oil revenue is managed by the central government. Yet Norway’s per capita income is $67,614, compared to $5,442 in the resource controlled-Nigeria. I do not propose a unitary system for Nigeria, but neither will I contribute to the claim that Nigeria cannot develop because of the supposedly “unitary” constitution.

So you know, 15 of the world’s top 20 most developed countries, according to the 2015 human development index, are: Norway, Denmark, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Sweden, Liechtenstein, UK, Japan, South Korea (formerly a federation), Israel and Luxembourg. What do they have in common? They ALL run a unitary system. The only “true federalism” countries in the top 20 are Australia, Germany, Switzerland, US and Canada. Next time somebody tells you “true federalism” or “regionalism” is the magic formula for development, ask them for the evidence. In fact, China runs a unitary system! The elite love to prey on our ignorance.

Nigeria has three major ethnic groups and we are often lectured that we cannot develop until we balkanise. But Norway has seven ethnic groups — Norwegian, Sami, Jew, Traveller, Forest Finn, Romani and Kven. They are not doing badly. There are over 300 ethnic groups in Malaysia; its per capita income is four times that of Nigeria. India has roughly 2,000 ethnic groups, and while it is a Hindu-majority country, the population of Muslims is about 172 million, almost equal to Nigeria’s population. India is not yet categorised as a developed country, but it is way ahead of Nigeria. It is an economy built on production and boasts of multinational companies in Tata, Ranbaxy and Infosys.

Frankly, I do not blame the ordinary people who cannot decode the unending political manipulation of ethnic and religious sentiments in Nigeria. I’m rather saddened, if not depressed, when those propagating the false narratives and half-truths about “true federalism” are the enlightened people. There is a glaring lack of sincerity. I need to emphasise, and I will keep doing this for the sake of clarity, that I am not saying the current system or structure of Nigeria does not need tinkering with. We definitely need to restructure the country. My point of departure, though, is the campaign that restructuring has to be along the lines of ethnicity, religion and natural resources.

I do not know of any country that developed simply because of “true federalism” or “regionalism”. I am still frantically researching that idea. But I can give plenty examples of countries that developed because of competent and patriotic leadership, with or without “true federalism”. I hope most Nigerians will come to this realisation someday. As we mark our 57th independence anniversary, I would propose that we rethink these inherited wisdoms that we have always failed to critically question. Those who direct the orchestra know how to make us sing their buzzwords, but a deeper reflection on our part will confirm that it is all politics. Before I forget, Happy Independence Day.
===

AND FOUR OTHER THINGS

FEDERAL ROADS
I was elated when I heard that governors have called on the federal government to hand over the so-called federal roads to the states. This makes perfect sense to me. However, I was not very clear about how the reconstruction or maintenance will be funded. One governor spoke about public private partnership, but there are other ways: one, the federal government can hand over the funds budgeted for the roads directly to the states, or more permanently, let go of some of its share of the federation account. I find it incredible that the centre takes 52.68% of the federation revenue, leaving the 36 states with 26.72% and the 774 councils 20.60%. Restructuring.

FALANA’S CALL
When the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) recently raised the alarm that the Sukuk bond, a non-interest Islamic finance facility issued by the federal government, was an attempt to Islamise Nigeria, the most appropriate response, in my opinion, came from Mr. Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, who said: “I am challenging CAN to Christianise Nigerians. Christianise us by setting up interest-free banks.” Some of the most expensive schools in Nigeria today are owned by churches, and if Muslims decide to offer tuition-free education now, CAN will say it is an attempt to Islamise Nigeria. Someone said it is better to light a candle than curse the darkness. Word.

SLOW MOTION
An intended impact of criticism, I suppose, is change of style and attitude. President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of being too slow to act on most of the issues he has had to deal with since he came to office in 2015, and I am yet to see any attempt to do things in a different way. It took him ages to constitute a cabinet; it took him forever to respond to economic downturn; and it is taking him an eternity to constitute boards and appoint substantive heads for agencies. In that case, we will wait forever for the implementation of the reports on the suspended DG of the National Intelligence Agency and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF). Frustrating.

ILL CREST
My attention has been drawn to a potential case of discrimination by Hillcrest School, Jos. Rinret Yusuf Gukas underwent the entire admission processes without being asked if he had any allergy.
It was only upon his resumption that he was asked. The parents confirmed he has nuts allergy and provided the medication in case of accidental ingestion. To their surprise, the school nullified his admission. He had relocated from the UK and paid all the fees. In advanced societies, this is a case of discrimination on health grounds.
While Hillcrest might be seeking to play safe, it needs to review its admission processes. And where are the regulatory authorities in all this? Sickening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Daniel

    A Norway of less than 6 million population and homogenous, essentially, is Kolawole ‘s example for Nigeria?

    Hahahahaha! This is disgraceful.

    Where is India, the US, Canada, Australia, etc?

    This subservient search for job in Aso Rock is becoming shameful sir.

  • Daniel

    Kolawole has become very irritating on this subject.

    Hear him “I do not…, neither do I…”

    A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.

    What an intellectual dishonesty!

    Sir, take a clear stand and be counted.

  • “Korede

    I agree with SImon as I always do on this call for restructuring and devolution of power. If there is no deliberate effort by our leaders to govern with transparencies and genuine sense of responsibilities, no amount of restructuring or devolution of power can rescue the country. These two facts –transparency and sense of responsibilities — in our leaders is sin qua non to development with or without restructuring.

  • Pot and kettle

    Simon, you’re beginning to write and sound like Bob See and that’s certainly not a compliment. Abeg raise your game.

  • marcos avelino

    An interesting recent event in the news is that of the Kurds in Iraq. They were shocked at the way the world coldly received their recently held illegal referendum on secession. Even their best friend America rejected the partition of Iraq. Those hoping for the balkanization of Nigeria along ethnic lines , thinking they may receive international support will be very disappointed. No serious country in the world supports secession and much less so for a fragile african country like Nigeria. The risks of having another Somalia , or Congo or Rwanda on a much bigger scale is bi scare for world powers.

  • Mr. Wilson

    Simon don’t you understand?

    For a multi ethnic and diverse nation as Nigeria, True Federalism is the BEST system of government that can work for us, and help reduce the tension lines in the country.

    SIMPLE!

  • okbaba

    Blah! blah! blah! Simon goes on about leaders and leadership as against federalism and restrucuring? And I ask: leadership on a non-level playing field like Nigeria?

    Keep on dreaming… utopia is on its way!

  • ychukwuka

    Simon, what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul? You have not even gained some part of the world but have thrown your soul into the Lagoon. Kyrie Eleison!

  • William Norris

    NORWAY DEMOGRAPHICS

    https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/no.html

    Ethnicity –

    Norwegian 94.4% (includes Sami, about 60,000), other European 3.6%, other 2% (2007 est.)

    ———————————————————————————————————
    Note – Norwegian is a TRIBE, and they’re >94% of the population.

    Simon please stop writing RUBBISH

  • William Norris

    The biggest evidence that Nigeria is a fake nation is that when you go to UK or USA, you will find that the Nigerians there congregate into TRIBAL SOCIAL CIRCLES, and that the pan-Nigerian organizations are very weak and non-functional.

    • Don Franco

      Dear William Norris,

      Why must l not congregate with my fellow Biafrans in the UK and USA? Surely, these other tribes are not complaining as they are aware that we’re not one people, even though we’re forced to occupy the same Zoo back home.

  • Paulocaesar

    Dear Simon Kolawole, please consider the following:

    —Awo and Sardauna did not believe in a unitary government.

    —Ironsi formed a unitary government as a temporary measure but was murdered before it could be determined if he would have handed power back to civilians.

    —Gowon who had been ushered in by secessionist Fulani Hausa coupists-turned-“one-Nigeria” converts went ahead and etched Ironsi’s temporary arrangement in stone in order to use “keep Nigeria one” as a mechanism to invade Eastern Nigeria but was then and remains clueless and visionless as to exactly how, and why such a solution is the only “non-negotiable” way to attain national cohesion, patriotism, and advancement.

    —Ojukwu who believed in “one-Nigeria” but out of the exigency of avoiding a looming genocidal bloodbath against South easterners on home-turf cloaked behind “one-Nigeria”, recognized that restructuring would have to be the only solution otherwise Biafra!,… Ooduwa!,… Arewa! or whatever name.

    Let’s stop talking about “LEADERSHIP”, as if “STRUCTURE” is not what we actually need to be fighting for, and our current unitary-government structure was dead-on-arrival when it went from being a temporary measure as intended into being a permanent order.

    —It is not some “LEADER” that will grant us restructuring.
    —It is not some “LEADER” that will bestow autonomy to zones in order to unleash their potential

    The “ABSENCE OF LEADERSHIP” notion in our context implies that if only some well-intentioned Messiah out there emerged to unite us and keep us happy…..
    Such a notion is so stupid, lazy, and intellectually bereft that there shouldn’t be any sane or intelligent person still discussing it or peddling it, and I strongly doubt that this is what idea SK deliberately intends to inflict on his readers this early mommoh.

  • William Norris

    Why do you Zombies keep citing Norway?

    Norway is a MONO-ETHNIC nation !!!!

  • Bishop

    Do you take time to read the comment section Simon? If you did i believe you should have retraced your steps and woken up to your responsibility of speaking truth. If i must suffer the annoying Op-Ed that some Thisday columnists continue spewing then its because i know that i will be thoroughly educated from the intelligent minds who take the time to refute several wrong opinions dished out by some of the back page columnists. But those who do not have the privilege to read the online section are continuously misinformed with a lie dressed as truth from these compromised columnists. Therein lies the danger of a misinformed populace.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      You are pretty right. And he doesn’t publish them on the print edition

  • Olufemi Bello

    Simon Kolawole, I consider you a confused man. You know why ? In your main piece,you said that good leadership will move Nigeria forward despite the present unitary federal system. Since 1966 to 2015,bad leadership. Buhari is there now and many Nigerians believe he has good intentions for Nigeria and Nigerians but in honest Simon,can you things are getting better?
    2. Simon, the governors want federal roads handed over to them and they proposed PPP to maintain the roads but you suggested that the federal government should hand over the funds for the roads in the federal budget to the states. What you’re saying is devolution of power through the back door.

    3. Simon, there is urgent need for DEVOLUTION OF POWER to the states for Nigeria to move.

  • FrNinja

    Kolawole has a habit of using the wrong examples to illustrate his warped arguments. Sweden, Norway, Denmark are predominantly homogeneous. A dominant ethnicity. So too is Singapore.

    Why not explore how successful multi ethnic countries navigate the political challenges? Start with our colonial masters Britain. The ordinary englishman is also socially integrated with the Welsh, Scot and Irish yet each of these people feel politically strongly about their cultural interests and preservation and so Britain is a confederation of nations.

    70% of Nigerians belong to just three ethnic groups – Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba. This is why the British after close to 100 years in Nigeria saw it fit to administer the country similar to their experiences back home with federal regions dominated by these three ethnic nations. Had the military not been as power hungry as elsewhere in Africa the regional structure was and remains the best platform for development for it was based on viable units.

    The creation of states irresponsibly without thought of economic viability solely to cater to minorities and sub nations has not reduced ethnic tensions but reduced Nigeria to a basket case country totally dependant on oil and teetering on collapse.

  • Country man

    Mr Simon,
    That you continue to mouth and support this present system is disingenuous and makes you look incorrigible.
    Now let me point out some FACTS you ignored or outright untruth you are telling.

    First, outside the fact that the Scandinavian nations are mostly homogenous and have a small population, they invest almost all their oil money in sovereign wealth funds for capital project and development.
    The proceeds are not used to fund the luxuries of an elite class or pay salaries to anybody. I would think an honest journalist will point this out

    Lee kwan yew NEVER saw Nigeria as a model. He came to africa to rub minds with fellow “brothers in the struggle” who wanted to move ahead after colonization, but The man blasted Zik, Nkruma and co for their mental disposition and concluded
    that “this people will remain poor”. More or less like a prophecy from him.

    The fourth estate should stop sounding politically correct if we are going to escape the impending implosion of this country

    • William Norris

      I pointed out the Monoethnic makeup of those Scandinavian nations like Norway that he keeps pointing to as his model for Nigeria.

      He gives that Norway example ALL THE TIME, why doesn’t he check into the demographics? Goodness !!!

  • KWOY

    A satanist! Who is marrying who? It is the dirty Yoruba race, like all the other envious & antagonising spirits howling everwhere against the Igbo for whom the Igbo is a trophy! Every other wants to marry the Igbo & they don’t hide it!

    Who is eating whose food? In Lagos & Ado Ekiti it is Yorubas who eat Igbo food & not vice-versa.

    The Hausa/Fulani have controlled power since Independence, yet their squalor is incomparable! The Yoruba have 150 years of uninterupted education plus a large swath of land space plus an acces to the sea; They have never suffered any serious political, economic, social or cultural dislocation; yet their greatest achievement is to envy the Igbo & fight everything the Igbo stands for: (Almost 40 yrs ago Achebe said that nigerians will prefer remaining down rather than the Igbo getting up: all the resistance to restructuring is bcos of the Igbo!); yet they, like all others, cannot imagine the idea of the Igbo leaving them; yet they beg for unity! And this is upon the fact that we have been ‘left behind’; & this is upon the fact that we lost 4 Million in the war, lost all our savings in the bank to Awolowo; upon the fact that we have never ruled the cursed colonial contraption (ccc); upon the fact that we are left out of oil blocks, ouf the NNPC, out of customs, out of everything!; upon the fact of the lopsided structure in which 2 northern states have more LGAs than the SE as a whole.

    Satanist, all the persecution of the Igbo is because of envy! Biafra will ‘bite’ us for now but your victory is temporary! Since it is in our ‘genes’, it is is a matter of time! Meanwhile, I will rather unite with Lucifer in hell than with you!

    • vicar ubosi

      Silly!…very Silly!

    • William Norris

      This kind of talk is precisely why the next Civil War will be a CLEANSING exercise. You can’t go about this conflict with this kind of mindset.

      The Anglo-Saxons and Germans kissed and made up.

      Black Africans? Too primitive.

      The CLEANSING should be thorough, please do a good job of it. The less of you Black Apes the better.

      • Don Franco

        Dear William,

        You will be suprised “who” will get totally cleansed in the fire next time.

        • William Norris

          Likely the Igbo, but your Anambra lords may survive to reign over the ruins.

          Guess which Igbo sub-group had the HIGHEST POPULATION of people who stayed behind in Lagos during the Civil War?

          LOL, lots of hidden history that you Igbo Apes don’t like to talk about. Anyway there will be no Biafra, with or without the Niger Delta. It just can’t happen. In fact, I think Igbo Presidency will happen first and everyone will go to sleep.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            Isn’t it interesting that non-Igbos are the first to different between the five southeastern Igbos that make up our race of people in the SE, in a cheap bid to set us against each other? I’m more convinced than ever that your death wish and subconscious bias against the Igbo isn’t unrelated to your own inferiority complex.
            Biafra is already a reality, we’re just awaiting the physical manifestation of it; for there was a country, and there will definitely be a country again.

          • FrNinja

            Don franco I am willing to bet that norris is an igboman. Has same sick mindset as ozodi

          • Don Franco

            Dear FrNinja,

            If he’s Igbo, then Hitler must have been a Jew! At any rate, I wish you wouldn’t honour him with kinship with my honoured ethnic group. . Not in thousand years!
            I believe he’s one of those hateful Ijaws who’s sitting one of my father’s “abandoned” property in Port Harcourt. I say so because he’s ultra sensitive to SS Oyel related commentary on this forum. At any rate, he can be whatever he wants to be; just so long as you don’t say he’s Igbo.

          • William Norris

            The Igbo are a Christian people and I’m not a Christian so you’re right on the mark…..I’m NOT Igbo. Neither am I Nigerian, who are mostly Christian or Muslim. I’ve made that clear.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            But we can all be whomever and whatever other than who we are on the Internet… that’s the beauty of it; for example, your birth name is NOT William Norris, or is it?
            You get the point, I’m sure, not you’ll acknowledge it……

          • Don Franco

            In that case I shall add his name to the list of our Igbo Hall of Race Betrayers and Infamy; next to those of Joe Igbokwe and Churchill Okonkwo.

    • BB

      What ails thee?

    • Manuel Tobby

      Typical delusion of grandiosity

  • remm ieet

    Political manipulation will always be part of any political excercise. That is not because restructuring is not needed. Manipulation is the effect of depending on mere rethorics to cement Nigeria’s unity. The manipulators dread a functioning Nigerian state and they are not prepared for change. Usually this comes from those who have been lost politically, and restructuring Nigeria will do nothing to rehabilitate them. For many of us restructuring and giving Nigeria a truly federal status is a form of rehabilitation and regeneration. The manipulative saboteurs are afraid of being finally swept away with the wind of political and economic restructuring of Nigeria

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      For you to defeat those who are dishonest about restructuring let them even start or do something. For now those against restructuring are making those losers have upper hand

  • Miketomi

    As usual, great article from Simon. Thank you for providing empirical evidence to support your position. Our problem in Nigeria is nothing but unpatriotic vision-less leadership.
    Lagos and some other states are gradually getting it right in terms of leadership, and we all can see the difference.

    • Don Franco

      Dear MikeTomi,

      Goodevening! I implore you to kindly read 99% of the comments in this forum today and thereafter have a rethink of your position.
      Never have the political sensibilities of a reading audience been violated like ours has been by Simon’s constant weekly dose of intellectual disingenuousness.
      Simon Kolawole is a liar, from the pit of hell!

      • Miketomi

        Sir, even if you dismember Nigeria today or allow each state to manage their natural resources 100% with the same crop of unpatriotic vision-less leaders at various levels of governance in this country. Nigeria will not develop.

        I completely align with Simon and his thoughts on the way forward for Nigeria.

        • Paulocaesar

          Obviously those of “US” who’ve been breeding patriotism into those of “THEM” have been doing a poor wretched job for 57 years!…. let’s continue,…kwo?….lol!

        • Don Franco

          Oga,

          It is within your right to align with Simon Kolawole, just so long as you bear in mind that he’s on the wrong side of history.
          We in the oppressed SE will always remember the Bad, acknowledge the Good and demand the Best can can only be realized in a Republic of Biafra that Simon is doing all within his journalistic power to disable.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      Lagos ain’t getting it right. Because u have stupid houses and stupid road don’t make it development and growth

  • Don Franco

    Dear Simon,

    Isn’t it too early on a Sunday morning for your to stand logic and reason on their heads? You don’t think that Nigeria should be restructured along the lines of “ethnicity, religion and natural resources”. ..? I have three questions for you, seeing you as you are gifted in misquoting the social constructs of other countries, to make it say the opposite of what their realities are:

    1) Are you aware that the Hisbah Islamic police in Northern Nigeria can and do arrest and punish Christians for drinking alcohol, and harass women for not covering their hair or dressing in short skirts in the summer; they even arrest women for doing sexual favours; I witnessed with my own eyes in Gordon Dutse, Kano; where Hisbah arrested a lady for holding tightly to the shoulder of a reckless Okada cyclist as he turned a sharp bend, she was charged with public indecency and flogged. .. these rights are clearly protected under the Constitution, why should anyone share the same country with those who want to impose Wahabi Sunni religiosity on them? Even President Buhari once said that Sharia should be imposed across Nigeria, do you remember? Why do you think that in the two years of El Rufai”s governorship more than 3,000 shiites and Southern Kaduna Christians have perished? Christians across Nigeria are aware that Kaduna is a necropolis. This mindset is instructive of why Nigeria should be restructured along religious lines, so Muslims in the core North can live according to the sharia as they want to, without us Christians offending their sensibilities by our westernized lifestyle.

    2) The Hausa-Fulani ethnic group whose dominance and stranglehold on Nigerian security and economic interests has inflicted irreparable harm on other ethnic groups must be having a wet dream at your statement that there’s no need to restructure along ethnic lines, this at a time when the US Government has just informed Nigeria that our oppressive human rights record (by a northern dominated military) is the reason they cannot extend or optimize bilateral cooperation with us? The domination of the Hausa-Fulani where the leadership of the EFCC; NSA, Customs, DSS, NSCDC,Military Intelligence, Police, Defense Intelligence Agency, Airforce, and Army are permanently northernized, as their exclusive preserve is why we urgently need to restructure along ethnic lines. Why is northern ethnic domination not repugnant to your conscience, Simon?

    3) Natural Resource should be the main line along which restructuring should be based if you consider that the oil-producing states of Nigeria has suffered the most from the environmental impact of oil exploitation beginning from 1956, and remain to date the most underdeveloped part of Nigeria, is it fair that it may take 200 years of clean-up to restore the natural ecosystem of Ogoniland, or that Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State has only only one major street in and out of the city? Do you remember the Ogoni Nine, Simon? Why is Abuja more developed than Port Harcourt?
    Are you aware that while we were all actively distracted by Buhari”s pyton dance in Umuahia, Abia State, (an oil-producing state), Maikanti Baru, the NNPC GMD, presented a paper in Sokoto to Governor Tambuwal informing him that the NNPC having failed to conclude or succeed in oil exploration in Borno State and the Lake Chad area, including the kidnap of northern oil workers by Boko Haram; will now commence oil exploration in Sokoto State, with oil revenues from the Niger Delta.
    Simon, Operation Pyton Dance 2; was intentionally induced at the time it was, expressly to distract the Fourth Estate from this obsession that northerners have of finding oil in northern Nigeria. If there is oil anywhere in northern Nigeria, why are Shell, ExxonMobil and ENI not thete? Imagine looking for oil where it doesn’t exit, at a time when oil is going out of fashion globally? Hell, even all the major oil-producing countries are changing their business models to knowledge based economies.

    All in all, Simon, your support of the status quo of “Northern” ethnic, religious and resource domination can only be to advance your self-serving agenda to be appointed a presidential spokesman by this failed Buhari administration. The Hausa-Fulani do not trust you, Simon; you will not get the position so badly want; but you can at least preserve what’s left of your diminished integrity by speaking truth to power.
    Be well.

    • obinnna77

      You have to admire the sheer tenacity of the man, in persisting in this disingenuousness. Such doggedness should not be taken lightly. I think he may get that Villa appointment, yet.

      • Don Franco

        Dear Obinna777,

        Simon is not gonna get that appointment; he’s on the queue behind, Yakubu Mohammed, Hannatu Musawa, Dele Momodu, and Joe Igbokwe. Unlike the rest of these guys, Simon is from Kwara State, an already conquered territory by the Fulani; he doesn’t qualify.

        • Gary

          Even his first “infidel” first name Simon, is a disqualifier and not quite the preferred name Buhari wants to call anyone around him.

  • Jon West

    As a child growing up in a then hopeful but still flawed country, we heard the saying that “A fool at forty is a fool forever”. If that were so, then what is a fool at fifty seven? Perhaps a compound fool and a hopeless case. No reasonable person can read this constant nonsense by Simon Afonja Kolawole and not feel insulted. Pray, why are we (our leaders and politicians really) always obsessed with national unity , while ensuring that all the minor cracks in the polity are amplified for reasons of political expediency and personal advantage?

    You never hear about Ghanaian, Togolese, South African, Ethiopian , British, Russian and Brazilian unity, for example, even when all these other countries are multi-ethnic and multi-religious. All this constant talk about the non-negotiable status of Nigerian unity after 57 years of Independence, says a lot about the massive failure that the country has become. You don’t keep talking about the same problem for five decades without giving the impression that you are inacapable of solving that problem.

    So what is the way out? Well, a paradigm shift is the least we can contemplate. Let us start by restructuring the polity with more evolution of power to the regions(geo-political zones), greater resource control, local policing and the removal of education an infrastructure development, from the exclusive list. Nigeria is on its last legs as a viable state and a drastic political surgery is required to ensure its survival, if for nothing, as a beacon of hope to the rest of Africa and a statement to the world that the Black man can take care of the business of development and progress, like any other race.

    It is Afonjaic journalists like Simon Kolawole, that constantly muddy the waters of Nigerian political intelligence with all this self serving offerings of political correctness and opportunism, while the country and all that it represents, is rapidly bleeding to death. In 2015, they sold us the snake oil of Buhari and the APC and now they are ready for an encore while pretending to be interested in the survival and progress of the country. It is up to the youth of Nigeria, who stand the lose the most from the collapse of the potential of Nigeria, to insist that we have a Government that can ensure that the promise of Nigeria is not destroyed on the altar of political shenanigans and the misrule of those that the Greek philosopher, Socrates, described as fools.

    • power

      Very brilliant always my dear brother.. The only way Nigeria can be a global force and attain its structural growth is for workers in all sectors of the economy and every Nigerian to go on INDEFINITE Strike and peaceful protests until “Restructuring” is achieved. Nigeria is endowed with enormous resources, but the country is going down the hill of hopelessness, pains, anguish, and self-destruct because of its corrupt leaders. We have tried so much to appeal to these greedy, selfish and backward “animals in human skin” to heed the call for a better Nigeria, but we have not succeeded by any means or chance. We cannot be doing the same thing over and over again then expect a different result. It is high time we started taking drastic actions to put a stop to this recycled madness for 57 years.

      In the year 1965 in Delano, California; farmers boycotted working for the Federal Government because they were the least paid among federal workers. They wanted equal pay with other workers in different sectors. The boycotts were so effective that millions of Americans stopped buying grapes and it affected the economy of California adversely. The Government had no choice but to heed to their demands for a salary increase.

      It was reported that the famous Sudanese professor- Samira Ahmed Launched a campaign urging their wives to stop all sexual activities with their husbands until the Second Civil War ended. Her action was effective as a lot of women heeded her call and boycotted all sexual acts with their husbands until there was peace in Sudan.

      In 2008 or 2009, there were series of complaints about how Blacks were physically hostile to Asian-Americans students in a public high school. Their actions were reported to the School’s authorities who refused to take punitive measures against these black boys in America,

      The Asian-American students boycotted the school and stayed at home for weeks. The school had no choice than to transfer some of the black students to other schools and also beefed up fierce-looking security men around the school’s premises to ward off further attacks.

      A company in France called Mini Babybel committed a blunder when they ran a campaign by using the phrase “Mentally Ill holidays” to sell their cheese products. Their action was so severe that disabled people called for a total boycott of their products. The order was obeyed, and people stopped buying their products. It affected their revenue negatively, the company quickly withdrew their products and tendered an apology

      One of the most successful boycotts ever orchestrated by a group of students in America was when a clothing company called “Fruit of the loon” with a branch in Honduras dismissed thousands of its workers merely because they had formed a union.

      The students marched peacefully around America to call for a restatement of the dismissed workers in Honduras. They had to walk to Warren Buffets house because one of his companies has majority shares in “Fruit of the Loon”. You do not want to know how their finances in Hondura fell flat.

      The company had no choice, but to re-state the dismissed workers in Honduras and offered them millions in compensation.

      We must rise to challenge the system through “protests and boycotts” when these evil leaders with no conscience put us in despair; we should rise against bigotry, injustice, hatred, oppression, and tyranny, for us to have a better future for our generations yet unborn. The power of boycott, strike, and peaceful protests are the most effective tools to bring down a despotic government or organization.

      • William Norris

        The only way Nigeria can be a global force and attain its structural growth is for workers in all sectors of the economy and every Nigerian to go on INDEFINITE Strike and peaceful protests until “Restructuring” is achieved.
        ———————————————————————————————————-

        Jonathan took a step toward restructuring with the withdrawal of fuel subsidies in Jan 2012 and pushing for PIB.

        Workers in all sectors and most Nigerians went on strike until it was reversed.

        That shows you where the heart of the majority is. They support the current structure.

        • power

          You just echoed my sentiments. Jonathan reversed the ban because the economy was grinding to a halt as a result of the strike. There is so much unhappiness and anger in the land right due to the incompetent Government of Buhari. An indefinite strike or protests will take us out of Egypt.

          • William Norris

            The strike has to be for the RIGHT REASONS.

            Agitation for more subsidies is WRONG and Nigerians are MORE LIKELY to stage strikes and protests for that.

            Nigerians will not strike or protest for restructuring. Even when they do, what they’re REALLY saying is GIVE US MORE OIL MONEY stolen from the Niger Delta

          • power

            I am not even talking about the subsidy saga. That’s a different story entirely. I told you that they embarked on A STRIKE to prevent Jonathan from removing subsidy. The STRIKE WAS EFFECTIVE. Whether their motives were right or wrong is completely different here. This is not about JONATHAN OR FUEL SUBSIDY. It is about affirmative actions for us to live better. We have been doing the same thing for almost 57 YEARS and no end result. So we should change strategy by embarking on an indefinite strike until our leaders hear our cries. That’s what I am saying. Most African leaders love what will forcefully make them obey her people’s demands. “Strikes, boycotts and peaceful protests” are effective tools to achieve that. IMPOSSIBLE is just a word. Nigerians can embark on strikes if they are fed up. LAWS, SOCIETIES, AND HUMANS DO CHANGE. IT IS A KNOWN FACT and a constant evolution. Have a good week Mr.

          • William Norris

            Yeah Change is a constant but we’re discussing BLACK AFRICANS here. That’s a different animal altogether, so to speak !!!

            Repeat – NO NIGERIAN WILL EVER PROTEST OR STRIKE FOR RESTRUCTURING…..it just won’t happen.

            Thanks, have a good week too.

    • William Norris

      What happened to you? I hope your lately loud silence on Igbo supremacy and indispensibility in Nigeria indicates a REAL & TRUE change in your thinking.

      The truth is that the VAST MAJORITY of educated Nigerians are exactly like Simon Kolawale….and that includes the Igbo, who currently flaunt their hatred for Nigeria for exactly the same reasons the Yoruba did in 1994.

      Get it – the Igbo never wanted to secede from Nigeria despite multiple pogroms in the 1940’s and 50’s, they championed a strong Nigerian Federation FOR THE SAME REASONS the Yoruba support a strong Federation today.

      It’s the same on the INDIVIDUAL LEVEL for most Nigerians, they all want to get a share of petro-money stolen from the Niger Delta and other resources stolen from other tribes. All that theft is done on their behalf via the Petroleum Act, Land Use Act, Solid Minerals Act, NIPC Act etc. They want that money to pay for free education, healthcare, roads, airports, free fuel, security and everything else WITH MINIMAL TAXATION or production by them the citizens. This is a common problem among thieves, HOW TO SHARE THE LOOT, that is what EDUCATED NIGERIANS mean when they say “fight corruption”, they want an equitable distribution of the loot.

      The PSYCHOLOGICAL BULWARK of Nigerianism is based on RELIGION, the entitlement that Nigerians feel to that STOLEN WEALTH stems in part from their self transformation to Britishness or at least non-Africanness. The British that get the lions share of this stolen wealth are non-African, so the best way to get yours is to become non-African. So you have mass conversion to Christianity and Islam by the people…though the Islamic aspect of it was of course driven by the same dynamic in relation to Islamic colonialism.

      So the Nigerian people are their own worst enemies. There’s a 99.9999% that any Nigerian chosen at random will do no better than any politician currently in office.

      The solution is free market reform and Jonathan and the PDP were surprisingly pushing Nigeria in that direction until the people rebelled in Jan 2012. There are NO INNOCENTS in the Nigeria Crisis, none at all.

      • Obi Ike Sorres

        You must always find a way to blame Ironsi for the unitary system and then rubbish all Igbos. You are neither here nor there. Since that unitary is not working or helping us can you please stop hammering on the past and let go forward. If anybody steals from the Niger delta is not Igbos coups that produce the generals that turned Nigeria delta oil wells to their personal property. Stop your Igbo hating

        • Obi Ike Sorres

          The Igbos too to some extent has some oil and gas too.

          • William Norris

            The Igbo today don’t own any oil & gas, it all LEGALLY belongs to the Fed Govt which holds it on behalf of International Oil Companies. You Igbo don’t even own your LANDS which also belong to the Government via the Land Use Act.

            The above is why most educated Igbo, especially the Anambra who are the dominant of your tribe, will NOT SUPPORT BIAFRA, they’re basically in the same position as the Yoruba. They prefer to take the chance they will get a share of the stolen loot than work for their freedom.

            Let me give you a CONCRETE EXAMPLE. Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, an Editor of this newspaper we’re commenting on, has written extensively on how she’s a NIGERIAN, supports Nigerian Unity and considers herself Lagosian.

            More interestingly, I will never forget my shock the day I read an article she wrote in which she stated that she is a native of of Ukwa in Abia State, which has huge crude oil fields operated by Royal Dutch Shell. She stated EXPLICITLY in that article that those fields belong to Nigeria and anyone who has problems with that is talking nonsense. I’m very sure Ijeoma is a Christian.

            The issue of Nigeria and THE PSYCHOLOGY that sustains the current framework is complex and simple at the same time. Understand that the Natives of Nigeria have decided to TAKE THE SIDE OF THE UK in destroying and robbing their own people, in return for crumbs. Maybe because they feel so powerless or cowardly, who knows.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            That’s Ijeoma position. It means she is yet to make that her education matters. What happens in Nigeria in terms of oil resources is pure robbbery is not done in USA or even Australia. becauee we operate system where the FG owns everything is the reason we are poor and not producing billionaires but parasitic billionaires and opportunitcs. For saying Igbo have oil I meant at least there is oil in some Igbo states.

          • William Norris

            OK, what I’m saying is that the Igbo are very educated and Christianized just like Ijeoma Nwogwugwu and such people tend to support the current structure of Nigeria.

            Yes the current Colonial Structure is the reason Nigerians are poor but most Nigerians, including the Igbo, prefer the current structure because they have a strong HOPE they will someday get to benefit from the theft of Native Resources.

            Hope is a very Christian doctrine.

          • austin

            I was waiting for it and you didn’t disappoint. The Anambra Igbo must come in for special mention.
            WN, you no de tire?

          • William Norris

            LOL, how are you? Sorry but everyone needs to beware of you people. You’re the best at everything….business, theft, education, vice of every kind and manipulation for good and bad.

            I write to please and not to disappoint !!!

          • austin

            Hahaha, we no de carry last

          • William Norris

            Ijeoma Nwogwugwu is from Abia. I thought you’d say something about that.

            No?

            Full disclosure, I have the hots for her, my favorite MILF

          • austin

            No, I wouldn’t. It is not all Anambra as you believe.
            Chai, You must have scared her away from these back pages. Naughty you.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            The freedom and independence of your SS is inextricably intertwined with Biafra, as much as you don’t care to accept nor acknowledge it. Your brand of xenophobic prejudice is what unites Igbos across the board.
            Nobody is fooled by your patronizing comment about the Anambra Igbo, seeing as the intended insult is discernable.
            At some point you, too, will learn the lessons that both Isaac Boro and Kenule Sarowiwa learnt at the last minutes of their lives.
            Your continuous referral of ethnic nigerian nationalities as “Tribes” betray your subconscious inferiority complex to Europeans and Arabs; I’m sure you never read that Simon of Arimathea, who helped Christ carry his cross was black; as was the Ethiopian candace; did you know that Bilal the first prayer caller in Islam was also black? The Judeo-Christian religions are not as “foreign” as you want to deceive the undiscerning on this forum to believe.
            All in all, in this restructuring debate, your criticise and castigate everything that is Igbo or Yoruba, because you’re bereft of any original ideas of your own. You say so much but at the end you end up saying nothing. I observe that Jon West doesn’t bother to respond to your cynically ridiculous comments anymore.
            Must it always take the American Abroad to call out your pseudo intellectualism on this forum? For once, Mr. Norris, stand for something so that you will stop falling for everything you read in Hegel.

          • William Norris

            English people are a TRIBE, so are the Scots, Irish, Flemish and Norwegians. Just an hour ago I referred to the largest TRIBE in Norway.

            I’m not Nigerian, just a dedicated observer of African Ape behavior.

            Thanks !!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear Mr. Norris,

            The last time l checked, the English were a nation; as are the Scots and Welsh and Irish; they exist as “tribes” only in William Norrisville.
            That’s the beauty of the Internet, we can all be everything other than we who really are…
            Me, I’m from the planet Uranus, from where l beam down calculations in analytical geometry and differential calculus to Elon Musk, to enable him invent fast electric cars. ..

          • William Norris

            They are TRIBES just like the Igbo, Edo, Russians and Portuguese. Your initial grouse was that I called Black ethnicities tribes but wouldn’t do the same for Whites Europeans. Well you were wrong, I’ve ALWAYS refered to the tribes of Europe, even the well respected Economist magazine refers to the growing rancour among the “tribes of Europe”, you can check.

            I wrote the below comments about 4 hours ago. My timeline is open to public view.
            —————————————————————————-
            Ethnicity –
            Norwegian 94.4% (includes Sami, about 60,000), other European 3.6%, other 2% (2007 est.)

            Note – Norwegian is a TRIBE, and they’re >94% of the population of the NATION STATE called Norway.
            Simon please stop writing RUBBISH
            ————————————————————————–
            Nations, tribes….your pick. A group of homogenous people. You get it, thanks for the nitpicking.

          • Don Franco

            Dear Mr. Norris,

            There’s significant difference and distinction between Tribe, Ethnicity, and Nation; just like, Custom, Tradition and Culture are NOT all one and the same thing.
            It is important to dealinate and separate these terms in intellectual discourse so as to not deliberately mislead other people. I’m sure your preference for the word “Tribe” is intentionally calculated and employed for mischief.
            Thanks.

          • William Norris

            Headline & Article from Bloomberg about the TRIBES of Europe

            https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-09-19/one-europe-many-tribes

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            I have just read the article and let thank you. My take from it is that European groupings that started out as kingdoms, principalities and duchies are now “Nations”.
            I observed that the word “Nation” was always contextualized in the present continuous tense; while the word “tribe” was barely used in the present tense.
            At any rate, tribes, savages and natives are the derogatory terms that the Europeans whom you speak of and think so highly about (to the relegation of africans), on this forum used to describe us.
            It is very offensive to the sensibility of any black person to be referred to as a tribe. ..
            While on the subject, Mr. Norris, pray tell, what Tribe are you of? I’m proudly of the Igbo, Biafra nation.

          • William Norris

            “It is very offensive to the sensibility of any black person to be referred to as a tribe.”

            Only a DUMB and ignorant Black person would be so offended. The aversion to the word TRIBE by educated Black Africans is part and parcel of British ideological brainwashing that serves to keep you subservient and ignorant of the REAL ISSUES at stake.

            There’s NOTHING wrong with tribe.

          • Don Franco

            Quite the contrary, obsequious Africans like William Norris have tagged themselves tribes to live up to the expectations of their European masters, to whom they fill inferior.
            This of us who consider ourselves their equal refuse to be referred to as tribes or aborigines. I can understand how that’s difficult for you to comprehend. ..

          • Pot and kettle

            Please stop sounding like Buhari who had a conversation with Ojukwu and their mutual agreement, as claimed by him, became binding on all Nigerians. So what if Ijeoma took a position well within her rights and has the advantage of ThisDay to communicate it? That doesn’t make it binding on everybody else.
            There seems to be this Igbophobia that makes otherwise sensible people make spurious arguments just to scratch their Igbo bashing itch.

          • William Norris

            In a free vote today, the Igbo majority will choose to stay in a United Nigeria.

            Within a decade or so, there MAY be an Igbo President, likely from Anambra…they will satiate their lust for unearned wealth by looting, stealing, nepotism, corruption, JUST LIKE THEY DID IN THE 1950’s and 1960’s. That will be the end of Biafra agitation.

            Even an Igbo Vice President will do the trick. Don’t worry, your turn at the trough is coming soon. Patience.

          • Pot and kettle

            Bros you need help. Go and take your medication.

        • William Norris

          Some mistakes of the past can’t be undone, at least not without a very high cost. My favorite example is American Slavery. A major part of political tension in the USA is down to the Black American problem, but the BASIC MISTAKE can’t be undone.

          Same with pre-independence Igbo support of One Nigeria.

      • BB

        It is not the same with all Nigerians sir- we all don’t want to share the Petro money , hence the reason why Mr Simon is advocating for a restructuring/ resource control. Do not let your anger blind you. The Jonathan government which you keep praising drove Nigeria to a recession sir, enough with the untruths.

        • William Norris

          Simon “Our Oil” Kolawale does NOT believe in Native Resource Control or restructuring the current Federal Arrangement.

          No Nigerian does, not even the Igbo.

          Give Igbo the Vice Presidency and they will go to sleep. OK, maybe the Presidency. Whichever, it surely MUST be an Anambra person, and they will exhibit their usual excellence, this time in looting, corruption, nepotism and graft. And Biafra will be forgotten.

          • BB

            Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.

          • William Norris

            Nice phone !!!

          • remm ieet

            I have read you and I get your drift

          • LagLon

            WN the igbo ‘elite’, but most igbos if you had a referendum on the landlocked 4 or 5 country.. would bail… the voters dont see the oil only the greasy elite do.. hence the political deadlock and moral hazard…

          • William Norris

            The voters don’t see the oil money but are CONDITIONED BY CHRISTIANITY to steadfastly hope that they will be MIRACULOUSLY BLESSED with their own avenue to get their own share, someday, somehow !!!

            That’s the point. Nigerian or if you will, Igbo Christianity doesn’t see anything wrong with the Land Use Act, Petroleum Act or Solid Minerals Act – ever heard ANY Christian cleric condemn those laws that facilitate the ROBBERY of the Natives?

          • LagLon

            no bro.. did you miss the restructuring vote?!! the land use act repeal and petroleum act repeals were split north and south.. igbos hate the act because it gives the governor far too much power.. that has been abused severally.. [ it actually also fricks the economy ]..

          • share Idea

            I disagree with your point of view here

        • William Norris

          Below is a quote I’ve reproduced MANY TIMES for those who claim not to know that there WAS once a morning in Nigeria. President Jonathan PREDICTED that Nigeria would enter recession IF THE NIGERIAN PEOPLE INSISTED ON CONTINUING WITH FUEL SUBSIDY.
          _____________________________
          Subsidy Removal:I’m Ready For Mass Revolt -Jonathan
          -Find alternative – Agbakoba, Falana, others tell President
          From IHEANACHO NWOSU, Abuja
          Sunday, December 11, 2011

          President Goodluck Jonathan, at the weekend, vowed to take the option of social revolt from Nigerians than back down on his plan to withdraw the subsidy on fuel.

          He said his insistence was informed by his knowledge that Nigeria’s economy will collapse in two years if the subsidy is sustained.
          Sunday Sun learnt President Jonathan stated this at a meeting with the leadership of some civil society organizations at the President Villa in Abuja, which was also attended by Vice President Namadi Sambo, the Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economic Team, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and her Petroleum Resources counterpart, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
          __________________________

          From Jan 2012 to the time Buhari supposedly “abolished” subsidy in 2016, Nigeria spent at least $25 billion buying fuel that never reached the people. Yet this APC government has been running around trying to borrow $30 billion.

          The above was the genesis of the current economic crisis. Nigerians had ample warning. That’s all the EVIDENCE needed to reach a rational conclusion.

          Thanks and have a good day.

  • imagine_2012

    Simon Kolawale is fond of spewing out ill-informed views on unitary/federal system debate. Unitary works well in homogeneous societies where constituents have similar worldviews. In non-homogeneous societies, federal/con-federal system is preferred. No matter how you want to wish it away in this search for an elusive unity, the worldview of a western-influenced Southerner is different from that of an Arab-influenced Northerner. Nigerian is a complex society. It is like putting the Saudis and the Germans in one country under a unitary system of government.. Nigeria is more complex than the EU. Europeans are a product of western civilization. They share similar worldviews on issues. All the successful countries listed by Simon are homogeneous therefore unitary will serve. Simon should have listed any diverse country in the world practicing a unitary system of government to buttress his point. Am sure he knows that none exists. In Canada the French and the English, themselves co-inheritors of the western system of things couldn’t even “come together”. India is a product of the Hindu system of things, yet even with their unifying language and religion couldn’t hold it. At Independence when a truly sovereign conference held, federal system was generally agreed upon. Same at Aburi. It is time to try out new things. Madness is running a system for 50 years and fasting and praying for an elusive good leader. The present scheme of things will never work. When something isn’t working commonsense demands that you reform it. Am very glad that the age of oil is coming to an end. Am waiting for an answer form the mediocre Nigerian mindset. I want devolution of power to locals and let the locals decide what is good for themselves . Abuja is too synonymous with inefficiency and corruption. Simon change and reform is the next thing. Try something else.

    • power

      Brilliant

  • Gary

    Mr. Kolawole, in citing Norway as a unitary state, you left out the not inconsequential facts that the Nordic country of just FIVE million people (that’s half of the estimated TEN million people in Lagos State) is racially and culturally homogeneous.

    So federalism makes no sense for a small country with the same people. It’s like asking your Yoruba people to practice federalism if the Southwest were to become an independent state.

    This is how you leave out pertinent facts to advance your advocacy for militarism. Enjoy.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      He mentioned that they are different ethnicities in Norway. He mentioned about 3 but he doesn’t know that they all speak same Norwegian language which will only have different tones or accent but same language. Norge can understand a Swedish and even Denmark and vice versa. Han fortsar inte.

  • Thompson Iyeye

    Simon Kolawole would need to find much better reasons to convince that we are “impressively integrated socially and culturally”. Just enjoying food from different parts of the country does not pass the test. That someone enjoys the Indian curry, Chinese sweet and sour pork, Yorkshire pudding or the Lebanese humus, does not “impressively integrate” him with the people of those countries. Same argument goes for, music, etc.

    The facts are clear that Nigeria is a plural society, where there is virtually no dominating single social, cultural or religious factor. The countries that are considered most developed are relatively monolithic, with language or religion, for instance, as dominating factors. Even plural India, the largest democracy on earth, has religion and language as dominating factors, providing a medium for the rallying of the people to pull in a chosen direction.

    Nigeria is not predominantly Hausa/Fulani, nor Yoruba, nor Igbo, nor Ijaw. Nigeria is not predominantly Muslim nor Christian. Hence, a possible avenue to rally citizens may be with a system that grants units of the country more autonomy, given that such units indeed have predominant social factors (religion or language). This in a sense is restructuring from the current unitary system of a strong centre. Secondly, the notion of a breakup though rather drastic, may not be that far fetched, if the emerging units are few (say 2 to 6), with each unit also having predominant social factors (language or religion). There is no imperative to stay together or apart. Options should be considered.

    The bottom line is that Nigeria has to change from the present state of “unitary democracy”, if she is ever to make progress. The 1999 constitution that underpins this sad state, should be replaced accordingly. Otherwise, Nigeria as a “fool at 57”, will perpetually remain a “fool”.

    • imagine_2012

      Simon is annoying. He keeps trivialize the cultural and ethnic differences to my chagrin

    • okbaba

      I really do not know what Simon has with other people’s resources? He simply wants good leaders to manage it for us?

      Let him first produce what can managed in the first place.

      • William Norris

        Why bother producing when God has provided “our oil” in the Niger Delta? It’s easier to wait on the same God to provide a “good” leader who will share the oil money equitably, than to create more wealth through work.

        Seriously, that’s that’s the Nigerian mindset.

    • William Norris

      I wish there was somehow I could give you a strong hand shake for this.

      You have articulated the basics. I don’t understand why EDUCATED Nigerians keep lying to themselves that Nigeria can be “detribalized”. The thing is just too crazy.

      Nigeria needs FREEDOM for the tribes. At the very least, a few tribes left to their own devices might make a good go of their situation, at present EVERY TRIBE is stuck with the results of failure at the center.

    • John Paul

      “Just enjoying food from different parts of the country does not pass the test. That someone enjoys the Indian curry, Chinese sweet and sour pork, Yorkshire pudding or the Lebanese humus, does not “impressively integrate” him with the people of those countries. Same argument goes for, music, etc”
      —————————————————————-
      Nothing can be farther than the truth

      Even leaving food aside, Indians, Chinese, British and other nationalities are “impressively integrated” because we are all human beings. We have the same anatomy and 99.9% of our DNA is identical.

      We are all conceived, born, inhale oxygen, exhale carbon dioxide, grow, learn, eat, drink, think, self-reflect, love, laugh, cry, dance, reproduce and die

      When you throw in culture – food, music, language, etc – which is an insignificant difference, into the mix, what you have is “impressively integrated” x 2.

      When a Chinese, Indian or American, reproduces with a Nigerian, they do not give birth to a bottle of Heineken. They give birth to another human being. Nigerian-Chinise, Nigerian-Indian and Nigerian-American. We see this everyday in China, India and the United States

      As Kolawole articulated, the believe that Nigeria will prosper only if we are reorganized according to our constituent tribes, is intellectual laziness.

      The United States has different races/tribes – White, Black, Latino, Asian, etc – but their States are not formulated according to their tribes. They do not have White States, or Black States, or Latino States, or Asian States, there. And they are doing just fine

      Conversely, “homogeneous” countries like Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatamala – over 90% Latino – are poor, struggling and being called Banana Republics

      The only restructuring that Nigeria needs is the devolution of powers to our 36 States and 774 local government, resource control and scraping one of the two houses of the National Assembly

      • austin

        I love the last statement.
        Which house would you like to see scraped? The big house that is actually the small house (senate) or the small house that is actually the big house (HOR)?
        I would also add that their salaries should be paid by the people who sent them to Abuja so that when they are not well represented they’ll know what to do.

      • William Norris

        The United States has different races/tribes – White, Black, Latino, Asian, etc – but their States are not formulated according to their tribes. They do not have White States, or Black States, or Latino States, or Asian States, there. And they are doing just fine,

        Conversely, “homogeneous” countries like Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatamala – over 90% Latino – are poor, struggling and being called Banana Republics

        ———————————————————————————————

        Honduras, Nicaragua et c, EVEN IF THEY ARE HOMOGENOUS, are in poverty today because of COLONIALISM of the same kind that has impoverished the Blacks of Southern Africa.

        When the Europeans landed in those Central American countries, they TOOK CONTROL OF THE LANDS & RESOURCES and relegated the Native peoples to poverty. Most of the poor people in that country are NATIVE PEOPLES, while the rich are EUROPEAN DESCENDANTS.

        As for the USA….

        The USA is a country of many ethnicities who accept ANGLO-SAXON socio-cultural supremacy which made the country prosperous and generally peaceful over time. Unfortunately, due to liberal thinking, they’re making the mistake of adopting too much MULTI-CULTURALISM, which is leading to a pronounced political divide in the nation. Same thing that’s happening with the UK and Europe.

        There can be no EQUALITY within a nation of many religions, cultures or tribes. It’s hard to think and act according to that truth, but that’s what being an adult is about….or in this case, that’s what being well informed and truly educated is about.

        • remm ieet

          The Europeans are experts in human management. That is a skill we never really developed in Africa. We like to do things the same way expecting different results.
          The Hausa Fulani ethnic group lack sophistication. All they did was to dig deep into oil and build personal wealth at the expense of the vast majority of their people. They integrated a few southern elite into their governing clique. Those southern traitors pay lip service to national reconstruction, having personally secured part of the Nigerian oil windfall.
          The southern leaders did nothing to persuade their northern counterparts of the need to make Nigeria work for every Nigerian.
          They know the northerners are helping the British to maintain the Nigerian political system handed to them at independence. Yet, they were not filled with indignation at the political perfidy. They allowed the northern elite to take us for a ride and balkanise our collective existence

      • Thompson Iyeye

        Why stop only at human beings on account of receiving and exhaling oxygen, etc.? All animals and plants do same and based on that all living entities on the planet are therefore “impressively integrated”, as a country. Your argument clearly fails to address the obvious issue of the discussion, given that you have taken it to such aridiculous level. Moreover, all human beings do not form one country.

        Secondly, I have not at any point implied that all homogeneous countries are rich and developed. My point still remains that plural societies require some predominating factors to enhance their process of progress and development.

        Finally, indeed Nigeria needs restructuring. However, restructuring is not the ONLY avenue.

        • Daniel Obior

          John Paul has a way of devaluing discussions in this forum.
          He is not to be taken seriously.

          • William Norris

            LOL !!!

            I’ve long tried to ignore the idiot, but sometimes he comes through with a blazing streak of stupidity that burns up all the oxygen and leaves me gasping for air !!! I mean, WTF !!! And I just have to say something, if only to assure myself I can breathe again.

            How can anyone reason like John Paul? Could a real person be so obtuse? Beats me flat, I tell you.

      • “Korede

        “My point of departure, though, is the campaign that restructuring has to be along the lines of ethnicity, religion and natural resources.”

        “As Kolawole articulated, the believe that Nigeria will prosper only if we are reorganized according to our constituent tribes, is intellectual laziness.”

        Read between the lines. Kolawole never said what you wrote above instead he said the opposite.

  • austin

    Those who control the airwaves have ceaselessly poisoned the minds of Nigerians against each other, stirring up sectional strife, stoking tension and promoting political messages that are designed mostly for their personal pecuniary benefits.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    Hmmm, look who is talking.
    Wouldn’t this author fall under this category?

  • John Paul

    “Unfortunately, most unfortunately, while ordinary Nigerians have largely integrated culturally and have evolved ways of living together, they are daily being let down by the political elite who manipulate ethnic and religious sentiments for selfish ends. Those who control the airwaves have ceaselessly poisoned the minds of Nigerians against each other, stirring up sectional strife, stoking tension and promoting political messages that are designed mostly for their personal pecuniary benefits — under the pretext of fighting for “my people”.

    ” All said and done, who eventually benefits from “it is our turn”? The elite or the market women?”
    ——————————————————————————————
    Gbam !

  • American Abroad

    Happy Birthday, Nigeria.

    At 57 years of age, we can surely do without any of the desultory, even facile, analyses of the diverse pathologies that ail us all. My country of birth is fast approaching dotage with nothing to show for it beside an unnecessary and genocidal 3-year civil war, a homicidal reinterpretation of the Koran to justify Boko Haram, a perversion of the gospel of Christ so that gilded pastorpreneurs can milk the lifeblood off their superstitious congregations, a serial parade of increasingly senile and often sticky-fingered potentates as political leaders, an increasingly criminal society where ritual murder, armed brigandage, kidnapping, fetish sacrifice and a million other mindless outrages have become commonplace, and worse, an economic implosion despite earned billions in oil revenue, sadly frittered away.

    Pretending that there is no fundamental difference between a unitary and a federalist government flies in the face of conventional wisdom. Indeed, I am often tempted to ignore the more bizarre postulates on at these BackPages, in part from deference to Brandolini’s Law, which states that the amount of energy required to refute bullshit is at least an order of magnitude (for those not mathematically inclined, this means 10x) greater than the energy required to produce it in the first place. But Nigeria is fast running out of time, and we can’t always choose our cognitive battles for the soul of this nation. As it is, Mr Buhari is probably subsumed by the efflux of wrong advice he receives from his coterie of Aso Rock time-servers on a daily basis, we should at least attempt to reduce more peripheral nonsense on these BackPages.

    For sure, no organizational template necessarily guarantees political success. But we can hazard fairly accurate guesses on likely outcomes based on prior democratic experiments, ranging from Albania to Zimbabwe. Generally, unitary governments tend to be quite successful in homogenous, stable societies boasting a fairly even social development index, especially if those societies are organized around a socialist template. That would explain the relative stability and vaunting success of the Scandinavian countries. In such states, government is simplified, centralized, involving fewer people (therefore lessening avenues for influence-peddling and the resultant corruption that invariably follows), and allows for rapid transnational mobilization- for war, development or social transformation. On the other hand, federal governments tend to work best in nascent, multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, socially (or economically) diverse nations, which facilitates rapid response to pressing domestic issues as well as providing a ready platform for social experimentation (and engineering), allowing a closer, more intimate contact between the governed and their governors, and often reduce the redundancy (and replicative waste in both assets and emoluments) of local governments. Furthermore, federal governments are generally more responsive to the needs of their respective communities, are less likely to breed dictatorships, are more innovative and much less calcified in bureaucracy and needless social formality, and of critical importance for developing countries, are less beholden to Daddy-Knows-Best leadership paradigms, which typically never work efficiently in complex nation-states, from Maoist China to Stalinist Russia to Obasanjo’s (and now, Buhari’s) Nigeria.

    Nigeria’s choice of government ought to be a No-Brainer.

    And whilst we are at it, I should point out that most serious political economists agree with the ground-breaking work of Maurice Duverger that Winner-Takes-All electoral systems would tend to ultimately create 2-party systems, whilst a proportional representative political system would tend to foster and perpetuate multi-party politics. This explains, in a round-about sort of way, why we shall always have PDP-APC combat, though the exact moniker and its main actors might differ over time.

    • power

      well written article. Nice job

    • Paulocaesar

      American abroad!!!

      D’anyi, or my dear fellow please let it be known that people like me take the time to wash my face, clear my table, brew some coffee, secure the living room from invasion by children and visitors, and turn off CNN in order just to attain rapt attention to fully apprehend and harness every detail of the opinion of Yourself and others like “John West”.

      Kudos!… and thanks.

      • share Idea

        You have just stated my mind, and I believe that also apply to minds of several readers…

    • William Norris

      OK, you think a more Federalist and less unitary system is better for Nigeria.

      Yet you urged Nigerians to support the election of Buhari as President, when everything in his history suggested he supports the current Unitary structure that facilitates a colonial feudalist economy.

      Ummmmmm, cognitive dissonance, hypocrisy, tribal chauvinism….please tell us exactly which one it is that led you to support Buhari and the APC, a feudal-socialist party.

      Typical Nigerian, scores 800 in JAMB, makes 1st Class in University and can’t marshall any useful thought to justify all that education.

      Why the support for Buhari? WHY WHY WHY !!!!

      • FrNinja

        You should know why. Go and watch your favorite TV Channel National Geographic. The segment on the mountain gorillas of Africa is most illuminating.

        • William Norris

          Naaah, American Idiot Abroad is merely a capital HYPOCRITE.

          What else can explain the seemingly high level of intellect that produces such stupid commentary?

          And you know he’s trash because most other of the EDUCATED Nigerian Apes are hailing him and whooping and scratching their scrotal sacs.

          Don’t need Nat Geo at all, it’s all here. What an idiot, what a Zoo !!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear Michael Norris,

            Yours is the worst case of intellectual jealousy of super-Igbos like American Abroad and Jon West, who continously expose your liliputian intellect on this forum. You just can’t stand that other commentators on this forum enjoy their logic, and not your cynicism, can you?
            I’d humble myself and come around to their superior logical reasoning capacity, if I were in your egoist oversized shoes…

          • William Norris

            America Abroad is a staunch supporter of Buhari.

            You ought to know that if you’re indeed a steadfast follower of his. His admiration of Buhari didn’t even abate when the Army was shooting down IPOB youths.

            Then again, the African is generally given to very superficial analysis and praise singing.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            He made an error in judgement in supporting Buhari, like most voters in 2015. I voted GEJ and will vote for again were he to ever contest.
            But I still prefer American Abroad any day, with his beautiful syntax exact prose and predictability, over an avowed Igbo-hater.
            You, yourself, has consistently advocated the ethnic cleansing of Igbos on this forum, I’d expect that you’d commend him (if indeed it is true) for supporting the killings of IPOB youth; so, you two actually have something in common. …

            I’m talented in the superficial analysis and praise singing of super-intelligent Igbos, no matter their political opinion, even if they didn’t vote for Jonathan.

          • William Norris

            I truly appreciate this your comment – no prevarication there. Thanks.

            One mistake though. I’m no Igbo hater or hater of anything. I just tell the truth, as it is. There’s NOTHING I’ve written about the Igbo that’s not true. The one that gets the most barbs coming my way is my continual reminder that the Igbo created the Unitary Nigeria that they fought in 1967, indeed they introduced the impunity of military rule to Nigeria. Prior to that, BEFORE independence, they were loyal to Zik as he championed a United Nigeria.

            Even before that, the Igbo people undertook the FASTEST RELIGIOUS CONVERSION in history in their rush to become the handmaiden of the British in Nigeria and they succeeded, they got to DOMINATE the Civil Service, professions and officer corps of the Army. The Igbo overtook other tribes that had experienced hundreds of years of contact with Europeans, like the Edo and Niger Delta tribes and the Yoruba !!! Talk about greed!

            The truth can never be found guilty. I’m particularly hard on the Igbo because of their penchant to play VICTIM of a situation that they created. Come on, man !!!

            I’ve told Jon West this thing over and over and he’s finally learned, going by his comments lately – THERE ARE NO INNOCENTS IN THE NIGERIAN CRISIS. None at all.

            All the best to you.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            The reputations of JonWest and AmericanAbroad for lucidity of thought and clarity of expression are intact and unassailable on this forum; is all I can tell you. If anything, it is yourself that need to come around to JonWest’s way of reasoning. … there’s nothing he’s saying that is any different from his original position as an Igbo nationalist.
            It is within your right to not like Igbos, but its quite another thing to openly advocate their genocide, not that you or Buhari will ever be be able to accomplish that.
            Every Igbo person is proud of the honourable roles that Nzeogwu; Ifeajuana; Ironsi, Ojukwu, Effiong and Achuzie played in the history of our people, we shall never disown them because of our enemies; who are not half the men that these heroes were.
            I am heartened to observe that Catalonia and the Kurds held their referendums yesterday; it’s only a matter of time. We only want our republic and Godwilling, we shall have it in this lifetime.

          • William Norris

            The people of Okpanam, from whence Nzeogwu hailed, DO NOT identify themselves as Igbo anymore. They long ago seceded from the Igbo nation and there’s nothing you can do about it.

            The cause of Igbo nationhood is JUST, same for ALL THE TRIBES of Nigeria. The problem is YOU, the individual. The vast majority of Igbo individuals, by their choice of religion, have consigned themselves into a deep psychic confusion which they can’t overcome in order to break away from the British Empire.

            Mark this down as an assurance – YOU WILL DIE AS A NIGERIAN just like Ojukwu who was buried in a coffin draped in the Nigerian flag.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            My good friend Elue Nzeogwu is proudly Igbo; and the last time l checked both Dr. Pat Utomi and Dr. Edozien the Asagba of Asaba attend our Ohaneze meetings, as bona fide Igbos. Dr. Pat Utomi visited Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje Prisons, during his wrongful imprisonment, are you aware?

            Even Rotimi Amaechi has told the Senate that he’s Igbo. It is your caliphate mindset and wish to continue to sow seeds of discord among the Igbo, that is responsible for your inveterate lies about our cousins across the Niger not wanting anything to do with us. Even the Certificateless One counts Ibe Kachikwu as one of his “Igbo” ministers.

            The Delta Igbo will never forget or forgive the genocide perpetrated against them by your heroes, Murtala Mohammed and Ibrahim Taiwo; that is part of the reason they’re reclaiming their Biafran heritage in droves.
            At some point, you will stop spreading falsehood on this forum, seeing as you’re losing credibility by the day.

            I have never considered myself as anything other than Biafran; and so long as my corpse is buried on Biafran soil; my loving soul (a la Omar Khayam) will rest in peace. Ojukwu died with the Ahiara Declaration on his heart; so you may drape whatever zoological flag you want on his coffin, he was 100% Biafran.

          • William Norris

            There are no Igbo in Delta State; and that Nzeogwu, what is there to be proud of? A homicidal maniac who violated his Commission and rebelled against the government and whose actions led directly to military government and a pogrom against the Igbo. The actions of Nzeogwu, Ifeajuna and Ademoyega have led to the present crisis; they were almost as guilty as Murtala & co for what happened at Asaba during the Civil War.

            Anyway, most people of the Delta areas and Asaba for sure, reject being called Igbo. All those politicians you reel out are campaigning for votes just like Fayose. Yeah, I know – Fayose is Igbo too

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            What does a man of unknown provenance know about a honourable family name like “Nzeogwu”? I’m sure, you’re also unaware that Chukwuma Nzeogwu’s statue stands tall and proud as you drive into Asaba, from Onitsha Head Bridge?

            By the grace of God, we have outlived and witnessed the disgrace and demise of many of those who plotted the genocide of our people; from Hassan Katsina, to Generals Murtala Mohammed, Ibrahim Taiwo; Adekunle; General Shuwa, Yar’Adua…… Gowon; TY and the Ota Ape are still on the queue, last of the mohicans, no doubt.

            The last time I checked, Dr. Pat Utomi is an accomplished public intellectual of the first order; as is Dr. Edozien who took a double first in Oxbridge; and are proudly Igbo. I can’t help that some of our fearless spirit has robbed off on Governor Fayose.

          • William Norris

            Comment from you here:

            http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/07/14/back-to-basics/
            ————————————————————————————–
            Dear William Norris,

            I commend you for reminding American Abroad that recollections of the past is useless unless it informs the future.
            Pseudo intellectuals hate to admit or accept responsibility for their errors in judgment; the man is beyond redemption; let him go
            ———————————————————————————-

            H Y P O C R I T E S ……everywhere; between you and your hero American Idiot Abroad, I don’t know who is worse.

            With that, I take my leave.

            Good Night, Apes !!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            Indeed, you have proved my point about the indomitability of the Igbo spirit; I have disagreed with both JonWest and AmericanAbroad on this forum, but on the few occasions that their logic were superior to mine, l yielded; which says much about my character.

            Our society is the only one in this entire Zoo that a roadside mechanic can rub shoulders with an Ivy League Phd, during a Sunday village meeting and through disputations and persuasion hash out solutions and resolution to pressing community issues; not that you will know anything about that; hence you resort to insults and invective speech to disguise your lack of deliberateness of original thought.

            You dwell in the hypocrisy capital of the world; an irredeemable Zoological republic, to wit; so you should know better than myself and AmericanAbroad who reside outside of the Zoo, what qualifies one as a hypocrite; you even deny your Ijaw provenance, such a damn shame!

            Your credibility is zero on this forum; and no amount of empty sophistry or banality will restore it.

          • LagLon

            oi norris!! your tribal mumbo jumbo is even in america.. www (dot)vox(dot)com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/22/14762030/donald-trump-tribal-epistemology

          • LagLon

            WN.. why are you so excitable? hindsight is an amazing tool as is revisionism. also actions, intent and outcomes can be different.

            1. FASTEST RELIGIOUS CONVERSION in history… christianity and education were good products.. no?

            2. Zik – wanted to get out from the yoke of the british in the one – nigeria bus – he didnt realise where that bus was leading.
            3. Ironsi – AN igbo man did what he had to do given the circumstances. he still maintained balance by having a broad based and thus tribally outnumbered military – more naive over malicious.. surely?
            4. re CIVIL SERVICE it wasnt greed that did that but simple ability and a desire for a better future? why would you say say greed did that – is it being greedy for development .. for knowledge and being able to use that knowledge? you can argue that about any minority or successful people with common tribal/ social attribute.. i guess GREED makes jamaicans good at the sprints at the Olympics and GREED makes the RUSSIANS particularly prone to producing great mathematicians and computer programmers?!! =;D
            5. VICTIM – alot of Igbos have died and continue to die. the are victims. they may be imaginary to you but they are victims. I guess the logic is that if you ‘started something/ or were the aggressor’ then you have to bare the consequences of that thing. germans couldn’t be VICTIMS in the second world war because they started in. WN you have to understand that Igbos faced pogroms (VICTIMS) in the 60s. the death of relatives drove the decisions on the igbo side, the ability to murder without punishment drove the rest. also note that biafra was ATTACKED by Nigeria (and a coalition of others!) after it seceded.

            6/ PAST ‘FACTS’ -repeating past facts is ok to an extent, but at times you push the conclusions that are to be drawn from them to an illogical extreme through badgering which in a debate isnt cool and doesnt add value. imagine the same conversation using french, spanish, japanese, even chinese history – all countries that fought wars but still managed to drag themselves into modernity.

            so the issue isnt ironsi, ojukwu, zik.. the issue is where does nigeria and its people go from here. Indeed i was looking at what is going on in english speaking cameroun and wondering if the whole region might not go ‘tits up’… with new alignments forming and a proper regional conflict breaking out..

          • William Norris

            I was going to do a long reply but I know it’s futile, being Igbo you’re NATURALLY going to find it hard to do anything but defend your own despite your high intellect which I’m sure gives you a good understanding of my own analysis.

            You wrote:
            —————————————————————————-
            re CIVIL SERVICE it wasnt greed that did that but simple ability and a desire for a better future? why would you say say greed did that – is it being greedy for development .. for knowledge and being able to use that knowledge? you can argue that about any minority or successful people with common tribal/ social attribute.. i guess GREED makes jamaicans good at the sprints at the Olympics and GREED makes the RUSSIANS particularly prone to producing great mathematicians and computer programmers?!! =;D
            ———————————————————————————

            Simple riposte from me –

            The Russians HAVE ALWAYS used their intellect for their own glory. My Indians do what they do TODAY for their own glory…at least since they elected a RADICAL HINDU Religious party.

            The Igbo used their own intellect to serve the British Empire.

            Case closed.

            I’m sure you can grasp the gist.

            Good luck trying to win your freedom while kissing British ass.

          • LagLon

            its not futile bro. its ok.

            firstly your personal attack on me is unwarranted and ignored. the logical reposte is to say that because you aren’t a nigeria x, y or z… but not a bother.

            let me ask you. was christianity invented in the US? or UK? or Italy? …so how come they’re ok? their tribes (as you would put it) fought and fought and fought to develop technology and eventually technology became the religion…. even though it took a few reformations to move from the nigeria style dogmatic religious forms of the faith to those that could incorporate science – this is well document. that christianity didnt start in europe OR AFRICA cannot be the reason for the difference between portugal and spain or even italy and germany… or for the state of igbos in nigeria. but how would europe look if it was islamic? any better?

            Africa is shit because we are hinged in a lopsided marriage with islam.. and that at a critical juncture in the 60’s independence period nigeria was sabotaged by the brits… indeed the colonials screwed several countries… we are still ‘suffering’ the affect of this. hence the desire for restructuring… yes along homoegenous ethnic lines.. dont you find it strange that at the UN meetings… everyone was banging on about Myanmar and the Islam ethnic cleansing but giving a platform for buhari to explain his christian ethnic cleansing… re Hindus fight islamists (pakistan) and its kept india focused and sharp over the last 60 years since they were partitioned. they created nuclear weapons because of it.. it was for self defence… and the competition and the speed of indias success actually concerned the western powers leading to the creation of nuclear treaties etc.

            non proliferation has also been extended through the WTO to other technologies.. arms, computers, communications, and that battle takes place way over black africas head….

            kissing british ass – dude you are confused. you mistake a potential beneficial economic relationship with the idiotic subjugated relationship that nigeria has with other nations due to the fact that the military morons won the war. take the chinese – do they kiss american ass? for 30 years they have been making plastic toys for the US and cheap clothes…is that ass kissing? or have built an economy become the second largest economy in the world…with $3tr in savings? go figure..

            so the igbo question isnt a few statements about the past and mock logic about religion and recent history. its about a very current ethno religious oppression within a country that needs to be restructured or broken up.

          • William Norris

            Hey, personal attack on YOU? Where? I read your first sentence and couldn’t even finish reading because you wrote that I insulted you.

            Laglon, if there’s ANYTHING I wrote that you consider a PERSONAL INSULT, please accept my apologies. I have a lot of respect for you and I would rather shut up than do anything of the sort.

            I mean that. Please, it’s not like that. My apologies, please….I’d NEVER think of insulting you, for what? I’m sorry.

          • LagLon

            ahh.. you casually said because im igbo.. blah blah.. that is a decent technique but wont advance the argument.
            ok.. taken back.. i wasnt upset at all.
            i think the tribal and faith arguments are good points, but there are details like oil, black vs white.
            the yoke of islam and oil… that are much more relevant at this time.
            its nice to see pmb revealing himself as the mad bigot he always was…
            i expect the igbos to survive him.. and nigeria. . but comes next we will have to see…

          • LagLon

            im not stressed bro.. lets not talk about me.. lets run through the logic and also try and figure out next steps.
            route 1: apc vice – it gets tighter and nastier – some kind of cleansing or conflict in 5 to 10 years. but this could also be hinder by a federal bankruptcy and a collapse in the legitimacy of the state.
            route 2: apc loses or fractures – moderate islam + catholic – glasnost must follow with objective to allow minorities to escape from the contraption (full devolution)..
            im with you on the apc wont let go for 20 years possibility (its more a desire than a fact)… but the pdp thought they’d have it for 50 years and messed up.. even look at the dumb anc in SA… so there is a non-zero probability attached to route 2…
            thats what interests me.. that and whats going on in the SE and also in cameroun…

          • LagLon

            hey man.. saw this and thought of you..
            () theatlantic (dot) com/notes/2017/10/on-the-many-connotations-of-tribalism/544535/

          • William Norris
          • share Idea

            I upvoted him based on his comment on this article and never knew he supported Buhari with all his wealth of knowledge…it is really a pity if he actually voted or supported his election.

    • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

      Intoxicated and euphoric by this Olympian Lyricist and World Cup Champion.
      And it all made that kind of sense that the envious part of you says – ‘i always knew that’.
      Carry go – AA

    • BB

      “As it is, Mr Buhari is probably subsumed by the efflux of wrong advice he receives from his coterie of Aso Rock time-servers on a daily basis, we should at least attempt to reduce more peripheral nonsense on these BackPages.”
      Well said sir…well said

  • Cheta God

    Falana gained prominence and earned his SAN status as s Human Rights Lawyer. We have since discovered that the real Falana is a Yoruba/APC lawyer. Unless Yoruba/APC interest is involved, he fights no more.

    • okbaba

      As people get older, they gradually return to their cocoon. Haven’t you seen elders on retirement wish to go back to their village/place of birth en route to meet their ancestry? Falana is no different.

  • Lorenzo Maria

    Interesting and informative article. Restructuring along religion , ethnic lines is not feasible. But if we must develop through hard work and disallow laziness, we must restructure. Sharing without production brings laziness and strife occurs due to struggle to occupy the office of the sharer.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      Brilliant

    • Paulocaesar

      Great point!…. Sadly though, the “hard workers and laziness disavowers” are one and the same as the ethno-religioners.

  • DrKnight

    I may have to disagree with you on the federal and unitary systems. It is only empirical to compare likes to likes. In your analysis, certain underlying factors have been ignored. Nobody says any of the systems is most ideal. The issue is that people want a level playing ground. We must look for a better approach having experimented on the current one for 57 years. It’s only logical to explore something else.

    My respects Oga

  • Darcy

    “Our economic and development indices at independence are largely better than what we have today”

    This is incorrect, and I’ve read “From third world to First World”, definitely sure Mr Lee didn’t see us as a model. The feeling I got from his meeting with Okotie-Eboh et al was bewilderment.

    “In fact, China runs a unitary system!”

    Pretty sure this is incorrect too.

    “I find it incredible that the centre takes 52.68% of the federation revenue, leaving the 36 states with 26.72% and the 774 councils 20.60%. ”

    Considering that all the Governors control their LGA accounts, isn’t it better to represent the split as 52.68/47.32?

    There is a case to be made for the root of our malaise not being in structures but the political culture of all Nigerians, this article I’m afraid isn’t it.

    Re China, I’m comfortable to classify them as a hybrid, while the regions are relatively devolved, Beijing can still exert a level of control, Abuja can only dream of.

    • William Norris

      How can China be a unitary system when they have Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Area under the slogan “One Country, Two Systems”? Chinese need special permits to enter and live in Hong Kong.

      I’m sure Shanghai is the same within China.

      The BOLD IGNORANCE of Nigerians is dangerous, especially when they’re high on the fumes of crude oil & nat gas.

      • Don Franco

        Dear William,

        For all intent and purpose, China is a unitary system; for they have continously imposed all the serving Governors of Hong Kong since the island was returned to them; they will take full political control 30 years hence.
        Your own bold ignorance about this fact is what’s a danger to the readers on this forum.

        • William Norris

          Hong Kong and Shanghai are administered as separate countries. For example, Hong Kong holds ELECTIONS while mainland China does NOT.

          Even with that, China is dominated by one tribe, THE HAN so a strong center might work well for them.

          So the question is moot.

          Fuck off, Igbo Ape !!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            There you go again, spewing factual inaccuracies in this forum; shanghai isn’t administered as a separate country from China.
            It takes one ape to know another, but no amount of your “apeing” can make up for real hard facts, which cannot be mooted by your insults.

          • William Norris

            You may be right on Shanghai, from my comments you can see I wasn’t too sure either.

            But Shanghai is a Special Economic Zone, for a fact, not sure what it means vis a vis autonomy.

            Hong Kong though is different, completely so. On that basis alone I can claim China is not a unitary state.

            Again, even if China is a Unitary State, it is dominated by the Han tribe. So it might work for them.

            Have a good day.

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            Not so fast, Oga, it is not working for China if you consider the length they have to go yearly to subjugate Tibet, and intimidate their neighbours over ownership of the South China Sea, don’t forget the gulags filled to the brim and bursting at the seams with political prisoners; excluding the other prisoners who form their prison industrial complex.
            Donald Trump sold $2 billion worth of arms to Taiwan in July to her defend herself against China.
            Further, about 25 million female fetuses are aborted every year in China, in the bid to only birth male babies.
            It is debatable whether the Han predominate in China, is my point.
            Have a good evening.

          • William Norris

            Abortion and Baby Factories are a business specialty among the Christian Igbo.

            As for China subjugating Tibet, that’s what DOMINANT TRIBES do, the Han dominate China just like the dominant Fulani of Nigeria are busy killing IPOB agitators in Igboland.

            The Anglo-Saxons killed off the Aborigines of Australia and the Zulu wiped out many tribes in Southern Africa. Survival of the fittest, either negotiate OR fight to win.

            Get it now? It’s a DO or DIE, no mercy for the losers. Next time, there will be no next time, like Phil said in that movie.

            You Igbo put yourselves in this position back in the 1950’s when you were DOMINANT in Nigeria, now the same tactics are being used against you.

            Enjoy the CHANGE.

            Neeexxxt !!!

          • Don Franco

            Dear William Norris,

            Your pseudo intellectualism is in full display or else how do you make any nexus between between the genocidal abortion of millions of female fetuses in an Unitary China and your baby factory? Such inane, irrelevant, immaterial, incoherent nonsensical. …
            Again you deliberately misstate historical facts by asserting that the Zulus wiped out “many” tribes in Southern Africa. How long did Shaka”s Mfecane last? If anything, he only succeeded in unifying the Nguni tribes closer to Zulu land, like the Mswati and Shangani, hence the Sothos in Lesotho and the Tswanas in Botswana remain intact to this day; note that the Khumalo General, Mzilikazi who defeated the Shonas in Zibabwe to establish the Ndebele kingdom did it in his own name, not for Shaka.
            My point is that you know nothing about the history you often cite on this forum.
            Igbos will establish Biafra to your chagrin in this lifetime is all I can tell you. Our resilience as a people bears me out on this score. No amount of hatred from your gate of he’ll shall prevail against it.

          • FrNinja

            China is a unitary nation. Norris you must be from a lower species of Ape.

          • William Norris

            Dude go fuck your mother, her anus is itching again.

          • FrNinja

            Yep I thought so. The childish rage just a few scratches below the surface.

          • Don Franco

            Desk FrNinja,

            I didn’t expect anything less from a pederaster. … I thank you for the provocation that exposied hi unnatural sexual appetite. ..

          • okbaba

            I’ve made up my mind not to read or reply him even when he agrees with me. We can all do better pretending he is non-existent. Do not feed trolls.

          • BB

            Please ignore the uncouth imbecile

          • Manuel Tobby

            How dare you learn from an Ape?

      • Manuel Tobby

        You are the ignoramus here Mr white man, Shanghai is part and parcel of the unitary China.

        Try to read on how Hong Kong became a special administrative area!