More Winners Emerge in Western Lotto Mega Upgrade Promo

Ugo Aliogo Omotayo Ajayi and Augusta Akumka

Western Lotto Nigeria Limited recently presented cheque of N50, 000 to winners in the Mega Upgrade Promotion (MUP) and also introduced two new games; lotto race and Kashman.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Managing Director, Yomi Ogunfowora, said when they began the MUP in August, a smaller number of their customers played with N3,000 to qualify for the promotion.

He expressed the resolve of the company to reward 2042 customers with prizes totaling N168million with two brand new Hyundai cars, adding that patronage has grown significantly on their platform as customers took advantage of the offer from ambassadors.

Ogunfowora stressed that in line with their brand character, they have decided to ensure that while they didn’t have enough participants to hold a draw, they must fulfill the promise of rewarding their customers.

He maintained that their offer is in addition to the 52 million they have given out as incentives to participants either in support of the proposition of their ambassadors or as call credits.

The Western Lotto MD added they would organise the MUP draws on the fifth day of every month for the next one year.

He said: “Lotto Race is a fast-paced, high-action game of lotto. It is an online game of bets involving some players with guaranteed wins in each match. There are instant results in these fast games, with immediate rewards.

“Lotto Race allows you to compete against other players from all parts of the globe online and thus creates an online community of friends, players and winners.

“Kashman is a slot game with six variations and correspondingly large winning chances. Three of the games offer daily draws, six days in a week. There are My Kashman Daily N100, My Kashman Daily N75 and My Kashman Daily N50. Participants play with N100, N75 or N50.

“Winnings range from N75 to as high as N10million, depending on the number of correct matches the player makes. Three of the Kashman games offer greater rewards of N15m for Kashman Mega N150; My Kashman Super N75 provides a jackpot of N30m while My Kashman Sunday Ultra N200 has a top prize of N20m.”