IEDPU Congratulates New UNILORIN VC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) has congratulated the new Vice-Chancellor of the University if Ilorin, Professor Sulaiman Age AbdulKareem on his appointment.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Salihu Abdulwahab said the President, Alhaji Abdulhamid Addi, described AbdulKareem’s appointment as well deserved.

According to the statement, “the union, on behalf of entire Ilorin Emirate prays for a very peaceful and eventful tenure for the new VC. The union as a major stakeholder wishes to assure him of our cooperation and support. “