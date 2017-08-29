… Creates 5,500 Jobs in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The World Bank has said it had created 5,500 jobs in Rivers State under its State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR).

Team Leader of World Bank-assisted SEEFOR, Mr. Ismaila Ceesay, made the disclosure yesterday when he led the team on a courtesy visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

He said the SEEFOR Programme had already generated 5,500 jobs, with another 5,000 to be generated in October.

He noted that the indirect benefits of the programme include the provision of water, sanitation and basic amenities to the people.

Ceesay said: “Rivers State is working steadfastly with the Task Team with Satisfactory performance. The project is having two more years. We have excellent project partners in Rivers State”.

He noted that a new financial system was being worked out that would enhance the capacity of Rivers State to access more funds from the World Bank.

Wike, in his response, lauded the World Bank for the creation of 5,500 jobs in the state and the commencement of the process for the creation of additional 5,000 jobs for the youths.

While commending the World Bank for her support, Wike directed the immediate release of N35million for the state to access the $3million grant from the World Bank for the further execution of the Fadama Project.

He urged the World Bank to assist the state to develop a framework to improve the state’s revenue profile.

The governor solicited the partnership of World Bank in the comprehensive conduct of the biometric verification of civil servants, which will reduce the wage bill of the state.

He also declared that Nigerians were unhappy with the woeful performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that the party would be voted out in the forthcoming general elections.

Wike said no political miracle would lead to the APC having another chance to govern the country.

He stated that the mistake has already been made by Nigerians, emphasising that the country cannot afford to make this costly mistake again in the future.