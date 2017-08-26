IG Pockets N10bn Monthly for Deployment to Oil Companies, Banks, Alleges Senator Misau

By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja



Senator Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) has accused the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris of fraudulent activities and nepotism in the administration of the police.

This is as he dismissed a statement credited to the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Jimoh Moshood that he was on a vendetta against the force.

Jimoh in a statement issued Thursday had accused Misau, who retired from the Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of several acts of serious misconducts, unprofessional wrong doings contrary to discipline, and other discreditable improper behaviors unbecoming of a police officer, which led him to hurriedly exit the force unceremoniously.

The Police position followed media publications credited to Misau where he had alleged that police officers had to pay bribes for special promotions. The Police also disclosed that it had lodged a formal complaint against the Senator to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Misau, addressing a press conference yesterday, however alleged that under IGP Idris, between N10 million and N15 million was paid for postings such as State Police Commissioners or Mobile Commanders.

He further alleged that Idris pocketed about N10 billion monthly from the deployment of over 50,000 policemen to oil companies, banks, and private individuals who made regular payments to police authorities.

The money, running to N120 billion annually, is not reflected in police budgets or internally generated revenue, Misau alleged.

“The incumbent IGP, based on available records, series of petitions and reports from insiders, has no capacity to run the Police just like the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Rtd. IGP Mike Okiro, who also lacks similar capacity going by N300million scam and others hanging on his neck since 2011 during the Presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) where he served as the head of the security committee.

“On nepotism, the IGP is scoring high marks, by making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country, people of his Nupe extraction and on favouritism, appointing CP Moses Jitoboh an officer who had been out of field of operational service to that of Political service for close to 20 years, as Adamawa State Police Commissioners,” he added.

The Senator also accused Idris of diverting funds in the 2016 Appropriation Act for the acquisition of Armoured Personnel Carriers, to purchase luxury cars, which, he noted was a criminal offence.

Misau said the manner of administration of police under Idris should not be allowed to continue, if the government was serious about anti-corruption and stopping the increasing rate of criminality.