Balogun, Ladoja, Others to become Kings Sunday, Says Ajimobi

By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State Friday evening confirmed the promotion of all the members of Olubadan-In-Council as new Kings in Ibadan. By the proclamation, all the affected cabinet members of Olubadan are to be installed and crowned tomorrow, Sunday at Mapo Hall where they would be presented with staff of offices.

The government through the secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli said the panel’s report on the review of Olubadan Chieftaincy law had becomes law.

Though a beneficiary, High Chief Rashid Ladoja and the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji are opposed to the development with the former already in court against the state government over the issue, the SSG said the traditional title was conferred on Ladoja along with other eight living members of the Olubadan-in-Council at the House if Chiefs, Parliament Building, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan. Besides, 21 Baales in Ibadan were also conferred with Obaship titles.

Ajimobi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, who presented conferment letters to the new kings said the Olubadan would henceforth be addressed as ‘His Imperial Majesty’ and members of Olubadan-in-Council would be addressed as ‘His Royal Majesty’ while the Baales promoted to kings would be addressed as ‘His Royal Highness.’

He warned that it had now become an offence for anyone to address the new kings with their former titles, such as ‘High Chief’ for members of Olubadan-in-Council, adding tomorrow at 12 noon, all the new kings would be officially installed and crowned at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Therefore, members of Olubadan-in-Council are now, Oba (Senator) Moshood Olalekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Eddy Oyewole, Asipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Kolawole Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun, and Oba Latifu Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland; and Oba Amidu Ajibade, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The two other positions in the Olubadan-in-Council were vacant due to the death of Dr. Olufemi Olaifa, the Otun Balogun, who died in the early hours of Friday while and Ekerin Balogun, Falowo Fadare, who died last week. The governor said the vacant positions would be filled when promotions were done.

In separate conferment letters presented to the new kings signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs. Hannah Ogunesan, said the governor “In exercise of his powers as conferred on him by Section 28 (i) Cap. Vol. 1 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, and in line with the provisions of the recently amended 1959 Declaration of Olubadan and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland, and the Government White Paper as conveyed in Government Gazette No. 14, Notice 27 Vol 42 of 24th August 2017 and Gazette No. 15 Notice 28 Vol 42 of 24 August 2017, respectively, the governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has graciously approved the conferment of Obaship on you with effect from Friday 25 August 2017.”

For the members of Olubadan-in-Council, the letter read, “By this conferment, you shall henceforth wear a Royal Beaded Crown in line with the provisions of the amendment. Consequently, you will be addressed henceforth as His Royal Majesty…

For the Baales, the letter read: “By this conferment, you shall henceforth wear a Royal Beaded Crown in line with the provisions of the amendment. Consequently, you will be addressed henceforth as His Royal Highness….”

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bimbo Kolade, said the reform would not in any way diminish the status of Olubadan as all the new kings would wear smaller crowns and they would be subject to him.

The Baales that have become kings include the Onijaiye of Ijaiye, Oniroko of Iroko, Onido of Iddo, Onikereku of Ikereku, Alajia of Ajia, Alakanran of Akanran, Akakufo of Akufo, Olofa-Igbo of Ofa-Igbo and so on.