NCC Moves to Protect Telecom Consumers from Fraudsters

Daji Sani in Yola

As a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east of the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has moved to Adamawa State to create awareness and protect the rights of telecom consumers from network fraudsters.

The commission revealed that the reason was to provide good and quality services to all Nigerians and to protect them from exploitation, fraud and unwholesome practices by some network operators in the country.

Speaking at a town hall meeting convened by NCC in Numan, Adamawa State, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the commission, Abdullahi Maikano, said the meeting was to bring together telecom consumers, network operators and the regulator (NCC) to discuss and proffer solutions to consumer-related issues and ensure they have value for money through effective service delivery.

Maikano said that the NCC as a telecom regulatory agency has developed various programmes to empower telecom consumers through awareness campaigns in order to protect them against fraud.

According to him, the forum seeks to educate telecom consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the telecom industry, adding: “This will also serve as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory intervention for the benefit of the consumers and the service providers as well as the industry as a whole.”

Details later…