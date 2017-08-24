Ekiti 2018: CP Reads Riot Act to Politicians

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has warned politicians against heating up the polity and causing public unrest as the 2018 governorship poll approaches.

The command has also arrested a 29-year-old murder suspect, Adeyemi Adewale and two accomplices, Messrs Adejumo Fatai, 46, and Abayomi Olubokun, 71, for allegedly plotting to forcibly take power from the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ekiti, Mr Clement Adekola.

The police also paraded 14 other robbery suspects for allegedly invading Oyan Orete farmstead in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of the state and killed one Ramon

Olasunkanmi.

Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, assured residents of the state that his men would be apolitical and fair to all political parties for the success of the 2018 election.

He commended the state government and the general public for supplying the police with veracious information, saying this has helped in combating crime.

Details later…