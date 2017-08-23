Nigeria, China Partner to Checkmate Importation of Substandard Products

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CCCN) has revealed that China is in collaboration with Nigeria to curtail the influx of substandard products into Nigeria, even as it insist most of the said substandars products were not made in China.

President of the association, Ye Shuijin, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, also disclosed that the Chinese chamber of commerce holds regular meetings with its Nigerian counterpart on how to improve enterprise in Nigeria.

Shuijin said the CCCN and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) had put modalities in place that would check influx of substandard products into the country.

Some of the measures according to him include reporting and sanctioning culprits as well as ensuring companies imbibe and pursue quality at all times.

“Most of the substandard products that came to Nigeria are not from China because Chinese government has well structured standards in place for its products.

“China products are of high quality, nonetheless, Chinese government is already cooperating with the Nigerian government to promote importation of quality products to Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, there are over 150 Chinese companies operating in different areas of the Nigerian economy from construction to manufacturing and trading, contributing to the overall growth and development of the country.

He, however, charged men and officers of the Nigerian Customs Service to do more in checkmating influx of substandard products at the nation’s seaports and borders.

SON had in 2016 raised the alarm that 40 per cent of electrical and electronic appliances imported into Nigeria “are substandard and have caused disasters with destruction to lives and property.”

It is also observed that all manner of uncertified food items are dumped in the country.

The CCCN president therefore harped on the need to guide importers and exporters so that they would at all times do the right things.

He further advised importers and consumers to be vigilant and reject any noticed substandard products for the development of the economy.

The president said the chamber and the Chinese government always encourage investors from China to invest in the manufacturing sector to help in the development of the Nigerian economy.

He said that Nigeria because of its population had the market which he said was an added advantage to attract investors into the country.

Shuijin gave the assurance that more Chinese investors are willing to invest in Nigeria owing to the conducive environment being created by the Nigerian government.