FG, States, LGs Share N467.852bn for July

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The three tiers of government have shared a total of N467.852 billion for the month of July as the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) met in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is a decrease of N184.377 billion from the N652.229 billion distributed among the federal, states and local governments for the month of June.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, said the decrease was a result of a decrease in collection by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to him, as against the sum of N284.8 billion collected by the FIRS for the month of June, collection stood at N90.329 billion.

Giving a breakdown of the share of the N467.852 billion distributed among the three tiers for the month of July, he said the federal government received N181.451 billion, states N92.035 billion and local governments N70.955 billion.

The sum of N31.591 billion went to oil-producing states under the derivation principle.

Vacuum Prevails in ICPC, Other Agencies as Presidency, Senate Disagree over Resumption

Paul Obi in Abuja

There is vacuum in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) because of the inability of the newly appointed Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, to resume duty.

The crisis has persisted amid controversy trailing the clash between the presidency and the Senate.

Nearly a month after their appointment, Owasanoye and other are yet to resume duty following strong warning by the Senate that they should wait pending the conclusion of their screening and confirmation by the upper chamber.

The presidency had ordered Owasanoye and other two appointees of PENCOM and CCB to resume work in acting capacity while waiting for their full confirmation by the Senate.

Speaking to THISDAY, ICPC Head of Media and Information, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, explained that Owasanoye was yet to resume since his appointment as the commission’s chairman.

Okoduwa said: “The new chairman didn’t resume on Monday and even on Tuesday, he did not resume duty as far as I know.”

Asked if the new chairman had communicated with the commission since his appointment, Okoduwa informed THISDAY that “he has not communicated with us. He will communicate with us by coming to the commission, to the best of my knowledge, he has not done that.”