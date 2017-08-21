Fayose Congratulates Buhari, Says Nigerians Yearn for Development

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from his medical leave but reminded him that Nigerians are hungry not only for food but for development.

Fayose urged the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government to face governance squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to the people.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back. It is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development. We in PDP know what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition. APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends,’’ he said.

The governor spoke Monday at Asaba International Airport shortly after a meeting between him and Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and the Secretary, PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, en route to Anambra for the party’s governorship primary.

He stressed that governors elected on the platform of the PDP are committed to working together with the party leadership with a view to repositioning the party and eventually winning the 2019 national election.

