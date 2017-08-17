Wema Bank Expands Operations

Wema Bank Plc has reinforced its presence in northern Nigeria as it opened a new branch in Maraba, Nasarawa State.

Maraba is growing rapidly as an economic hub, feeding off the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a result of the continuous growth and expansion of administrative and economic activities of Abuja into neighbouring towns. The new branch is positioned to serve this burgeoning market.

The new branch offers a comprehensive range of banking services including deposits and loans, trade services, and payment, as well as cash management solutions. The branch also promises to offer customers the latest in banking technology through alternative channels offered by Wema Bank.

Wema Bank has provided alternative channels to ensure those who are too busy to walk into the new branch can still bank with Wema using their electronic devices.

“The digitally savvy can use our fully digital bank ALAT, while others can use our USSD banking code *945# for several transactions from bills payment to money transfer,” the Head Brand and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, was quoted to have said in a statement.

“ALAT is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store, while *945# works on all kinds of mobile phones,” Falola adds.

The new branch located at Kabai junction, along Abuja-Nasarawa Expressway, Maraba is now open to customers.