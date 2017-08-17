One Feared Dead as Police, IPOB Clash in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The scheduled visit of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State wednesday allegedly caused the death of one person, THISDAY learnt.

The unidentified victim who was a member of IPOB, was said to have sustained a bullet wound on the head after a clash with police officers who were drafted to the area to maintain peace.

It was gathered that as early as 8a.m. yesterday, security operatives including the military, navy, police and other paramilitary agencies had stormed Ekwulobia to protect the area to avoid miscreants seizing the opportunity of the rally to cause a break down of law and order.

IPOB members defied the large presence of security in the area, marching and driving in buses and chanting pro-Biafran songs.

THISDAY gathered that the seizure of some Biafran souvenirs including flags, caps, shirts and other items being sold by some youths by security operatives angered IPOB members who fought back, leading to a bullet wound on one of the members.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, denied that any IPOB member died in the encounter.

She told THISDAY: “There was nothing like that, the presence of the security men was to secure the place to avoid people being attacked by hoodlums.

“People should not take laws into their hands; the security operatives in Anambra are working day and night to secure the environment and are not ready to allow miscreants take over the society.”

Nwode said people should go about their normal businesses as the state was safe, adding that the police would not hesitate to deal with anybody or group that tried to cause trouble in the state.