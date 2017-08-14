ASUU Embarks on Indefinite Strike

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria has declared an indefinite nationwide strike in response to the federal government’s failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

The ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, at a press briefing in Abuja Monday, said the decision to embark on the industrial action was taken at its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on August 12, 2017.

Ogunyemi said the industrial action actually took effect from Sunday, August 13, during which there will be no academic activities in all the government-owned tertiary institutions across the country.

He stressed that the move is to ensure a better future for the university system in the country and the overall educational development.

According to him, the strike is a “genuine move to transform Nigeria into an economically viable and politically stable country and must begin with a firm commitment to an all round transformation of the country’s education”.

