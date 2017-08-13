Ondo Workers Reject Fractional Payment of Salary Arrears

By James Sowole in Akure

Labour unions in Ondo State have described as unacceptable an offer of a percentage or fractional payment of outstanding salaries and pensions given to workers by the governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), from the second tranche of the Paris Club debt refund by the federal government.

The governor had in July through a statement by his Chief Press

Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, confirmed the receipt of N7.6 billion by the

state as part of the Paris Club refund, while the governor also promised not to spend the money until a meeting with labour leaders resolved to do so.

Living up to its words, Akeredolu at a recent meeting with the labour

unions said only 75 per cent of the amount received would be expended on payment of outstanding salaries while the balance would be

for capital projects.

Akeredolu on inauguration inherited a salary arrears of six months from August 2016-January 2017 from the past administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko, out of which he had settled one month (August 2017) leaving five months unpaid.

Details later…