NADDC Searches for Talented Youths

The National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, will soon organise a nationwide Automotive Design Competition to engage and promote the incredible creative and innovative talents of the youth.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Jelani Aliyu, Director General,

National Automotive Design and Development Council,who noted that it was “not to design sports and luxury cars, but to conceptualise highly advanced, innovative and cost-effective strategically positioned market-driven concepts that would be produced in Nigeria.”

NADDC, he said would support the development of winning concepts and integrate local content, feeding directly into the Nigerian automotive ecosystem, especially our proposed Automotive Industrial Clusters for Nnewi, Kaduna and Oshogbo.

Automotive Design goes beyond beautiful shapes, it is about the strategic conceptualization and development of applicable transportation solutions that will enable survival and economic growth. NADDC is working with industry professionals and stakeholders, and will soon be launching the Automotive Design Competition.

Already, a Local Organising Committee has been inaugurated to chart the pathway towards this proposed competition.