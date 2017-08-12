Flood Sack Uduaghan’s Community 

The oil rich Abigborodo community in Warri North Local Government area of Delta State has been flooded with properties worth millions of naira destroyed and residents displaced. Aged and women as well as children were being evacuated as at yesterday when THISDAY visited the community where the ex-Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan hails from. Chairman of Abigborodo community, Comrade Monday Agbeyi told THISDAY that perennial flood had destroyed properties and livelihood of people of the oil rich community. He therefore appealed to the Federal, State and Local Governments to come to the aid of people over the submerged the community by flood due to the endless down pour in the area. Agbeyi stated that the people of the community were presently enveloped in a vicious cycle of untold hardship and socio-economic despondency. He explained that the rain does not only destroy their farmlands, fish ponds but also some of their houses and house hold properties.