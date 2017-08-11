Many Feared Killed, 60 Homes Burnt in Fresh Adamawa Attack

Many people were feared dead thursday in a fresh attack by Boko Haram Islamists in Ghumbili community in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attack came few days after a similar incident in a neighbouring village in Mildu Local Government Area where seven people were killed by the insurgents.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack lasted from 11p.m. on Wednesday to 3a.m. on Thursday.

He said the Jihadists burnt no fewer than 60 houses and looted foodstuff.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the village completely,” he stated.

Muhammed said the exact number of dead and injured people had yet to be ascertained and that villagers who escaped the attack were currently taking refuge at Gulak, the headquarters of the council.

But the spokesman of the state police command Othman Abubakar, who also confirmed the attack, said no life was lost.

He said, however, that houses were destroyed in the attack–the latest in a string of deadly blows on mainly soft targets in Nigeria’s troubled North-east.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, said only one person was killed and that many houses were destroyed.

Boko Haram appears to have raised its onslaught in recent weeks in its eight-year bloody insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.