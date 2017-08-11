Governments Must Be Aggressive with Tax to Drive Economy

1
648

Emma Okonji

A renowned economist, Mr. Tope Fashoyin, has advised governments across all levels in the country to look inward and become more aggressive in generating money from tax to drive the economy.

Fashoyin who was monitored yesterday on ARISE Television, a sister broadcast station of THISDAY Newspapers, said Nigeria had in the past, depended so much on oil, but must begin to look inward in the area of tax to drive the economy, especially at a time when oil prices are dropping due to economic reforms and crises across globe.

He explained that although the federal government was making efforts to take Nigeria out of recession, with a projected 3.5 per cent growth in GDP by next year and seven per cent growth in GDP by 2020, he however said Nigeria could achieve 10 per cent growth in GDP, if government become more aggressive in its thinking and focus more on money generation through taxes.

His view is however contrary to the United States President, Donald Trump’s view, who said yesterday that the US would come up with infrastructure reforms that will reduce taxes in the US. According to Trump, “Americans pay huge amount of taxes and the highest in the world and this has to be reviewed.”

Trump’s statement on huge taxes was captured by ARISE Television thursday.
Citing recent crises across globe, Fashoyin said such crises are already affecting prices of oil negatively, the reason why Nigerian government must become aggressive in its thinking and look inwards in the area of taxes to generate more money to drive the Nigerian economy.

He said Nigeria must restructure in order to strengthen the naira to grow the economy.

He advised that the federal government should move away from borrowing and think aggressively on new ways to grow the Nigerian economy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kenny

    ThisDay should not be giving audience to very pedestrian analyses or assertions like this one! Where did this “renowned economist” learn that an increase in taxes will generate GDP growth, when almost all other factors of production are in coma? So, his economics shows that Nigeria can achieve 10% GDP growth if government focused more on “money generation through taxes” leaving all other factors the same? I am sure the man was misquoted. Higher taxes will amount to nothing, or in fact become a disincentive to productive activities if tax revenues will be wasted by an irresponsible political class!

    When I hear government officials comparing tax rates in Nigeria with those of advanced countries, I shudder because these officials fail to consider how governments in advanced societies use tax revenues. The social contract between the state and the citizens requires reciprocal relationship between the state and the citizens. The state must undertake to provide a safe environment for the citizens to thrive, and in return the citizens would obey duly enacted laws and pay taxes. In Nigeria, government’s business has always been about taking care of elected officials and govt appointees – it is not about the citizens. Never! So, why should Nigerians pay taxes? Look at the roads, the public schools, the security system – all these are in shambles. On the other hand, look at the average political office holder or elected official and see where the country’s resources go to. Is it surprising that over 80% of government budget goes to service the government machinery (Personnel and Overhead). So, collect more taxes and increase the perks of NASS members.