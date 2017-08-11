Adeosun, Fashola, Dan Ali Shun Buharimeter Town Hall Meeting

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has explained why it cancelled the second edition of the Buharimeter town hall meeting which was scheduled to hold on August 7, 2017.

In a statement, signed thursday by its Director, Idayat Hassan, it said the cancellation arose because some of the ministers expected to render account of their stewardship to Nigerians at the meeting played hard ball.

The ministers slated to attend the meeting with the theme: ‘The State of Security and Economy in Nigeria; Assessing President Muhammadu Buhari’s Policies and Programmes in the last Two Years,’ were the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Steel and Mines Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Minister of Defence Monsur Muhammed Dan.

“The cancellation of the town hall meeting has become necessary due to several unwarranted rescheduling of the town hall meeting by the ministers, who were expected to give an account of their stewardship to Nigerians at the meeting,” Hassan said.

She said the centre would soon unveil its new plan to facilitate robust discussion/conversation on policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The town hall meeting is aimed to create platform for robust discussion on the state of Nigeria’s economy and security between government representatives and Nigerians.

It also allows the citizens and their representatives to explore potential solutions to the current economic and security challenges, and discuss practical steps needed to ensure that progress is made in pursuing these solutions.

The CDD had in its mid-term report on the performance of the Buhari administration released last month, said the president failed to fulfill five of his 222 campaign promises. The indices where he was scored low were medical tourism, human rights and inability to provide steady electricity.

He also perfromed below par in sectors comprising education, sports, culture, women and youth empowerment.

The report however, lauded the administration’s anti- corruption stance, the fight against terror in the North-east, introduction of the social insurance scheme, review of the structure of oil joint venture companies, and ensuring transparent tender processes not managed by federal ministers.