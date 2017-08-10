Cappa & D’Alberto to Build Atlantic Resort Worth over N40bn

Grenadines Homes, a member of Palton Morgan Holdings has commissioned Cappa & D’Alberto contractors to build an ultramodern estate project worth over N40billion. The project is expected to attract both local and foreign direct investments while also providing numerous employment opportunities.

At a brief ceremony in Lagos recently, Chairman, Palton Morgan Holdings, Femi Banwo said: “To remain ahead in the game, we chose to align with partners that share our vision, passion and commitment to advancing lives and excellent delivery.”

According to Banwo, “This project is being handled by the best in class consultants and professionals and each contractor and partner has been carefully chosen because the objective is to construct to the highest quality. Hence, we are using Cappa & D’Alberto, a firm with experience, having been here since 1932, whose tenacity for excellent delivery has earned a high reputation for breathing life into complex architectural designs with high levels of comfort and safety guaranteed.”

The Atlantic Resort is conceived not just to redefine the Nigerian skyline but to confer on it a uniquely dignifying identity and boost the quest for megacity status by Lagos State, hence “we opted for HOK Architects, famous for their work on The Emirates Stadium among other edifices across the world to create a unique design. We are also working with Brash Brands, they branded the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, he further disclosed.

Corroborating Banwo’s position, Group Managing Director, Palton Morgan Holdings, Adeyinka Adesope, described the project as part of the company’s efforts to actualise the burning desire to play an active role in the transformation of Lagos into a megacity.