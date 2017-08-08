Ohanaeze Seeks Probe of Ozubulu Church Massacre

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has demanded a thorough investigation into last Sunday’s massacre of worshippers at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusego Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It described as despicable and horrendous the mindless killing of the innocent worshippers, adding that it would want the church especially the Catholic Church to be part of the investigation so as to get to the root cause of the incident in particular and to locate the reason for such sacrilegious crime in Igboland.

According to a statement from the group’s media office signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said it is yet to come out of the shock of the mindless and appalling crime.

The Ohanaeze boss said: “The variety of the angles emerging as the likely cause of the incident make thorough and unhindered investigation on the matter inevitable and imperative.”

Nwodo said that getting to the root of the matter is the only way to nip this type of grievous crime in the bud, adding: “In Igboland and indeed the entire Christendom, the church is known as the custodian of peace and reconciliation and not for violence and this is why the August 6th devilish attack on the church remains shocking and strange.”

Details later…